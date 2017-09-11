Shock decision: CQ Capras' board part ways with CEO

Capras CEO Dominique McGregor's time at the club is over.

DOMINQUE McGregor's time as the CQ Capras has drawn to a close after the club today announced her departure.

She was handled the reigns of the club admirably and the move would come as a shock to many.

CQ Capras chairman Bert Borland paid tribute to Dominique for her time at the club - a role that saw her become the first female CEO in QRL.

"Dominique was thrust into the CQ Capras CEO role at an unsettled time last year and has done much of the heavy lifting to ensure the CQ Capras have been able to take the field this past two seasons," Mr Borland said.

"We should all be very grateful to Dominique for her recent contribution and we each wish her well following the expiry of her contract."

Dominique said she had thoroughly enjoyed her time as CEO, previously likening it to a motherly role. She said it was time for a new challenge.

"It's time for me to go my own way," she said.

"My contract was up. It didn't really come as a surprise. It was something we had been talking about."

She said the move was to part ways was "a little bit of both" her decision and the club's.

She has no immediate plans but would like to return to study. She is currently studying a bachelor of accounting at CQUniversity and has three units left.

"I'm really keen to finish my studies off," she said.

"I've been working with the club for about five years, the last 18 months as the CEO.

"I really inherited the role... it wasn't something I strived to do."

She wished to thank everyone who had been involved with the club during her rein.

"I'd like to thank the players, staff, sponsors and supporters," she said.

"The community has invested a lot of money into the Capras."

Mr Borland confirmed that the new CQ Capras board installed by the Queensland Rugby League in January this year is currently planning for substantial changes to the 2018 season with State Cup teams expected to field a full-season Under 20's team to fill the void created by the winding up of the NRL's National Youth Cup competition.

Dominique, who was previously Administration Manager for the CQ NRL Bid, was transferred in to the CEO position of the CQ Capras organisation following the departure of Brendan Bowers in April 2016.

Recruitment for a replacement CQ Capras CEO is currently underway.