Shock defeats leave Claws' season hanging by a thread

NETBALL: The Rockhampton Leagues Club Claws' season is on a knife edge.

With their first string of home games across the weekend, they had the golden chance to secure a finals position.

But coming away with only one win from three has left them in a precarious position of needing results to go their way.

With one game left against the Marlin Coast Marlins in Cairns, it is a must win game for the Claws.

Coach Barb Ahmat made no excuses following yesterday's defeat, but admitted they simply ran out of steam.

We had just played a team who had only played one game whereas we were on our third, considering that we gave them a great fight,” Ahmat said.

"It would have been nice to play a team without playing beforehand. The legs were too weary.

"As it sits we need to win the decider in Cairns and then I believe it will come to goal countback.

"It is not ideal, we desperately wanted to be in the clear but just ran out of steam.”

It has been a gruelling season, largely on the road for the Claws. They are the only side to have played two triple headers.

Given the physical and mental strain of consecutive games, adding in the difficulties in switching tactics where suitable - it is no wonder the Claws succumbed to defeats.

Ahmat questioned whether the draw was fair on her players.

"I will definitely make recommendations to Netball Queensland post-season; they need to look at this draw,” she said.

"We are the only team to have two triple headers, which is unfair.

"The draw needs to be balanced better. One game you set up to play this way, then you change it up to work different combinations.

"These games are such a high level, not just physically but mentally as well. To maintain that thinking under fatigue is very hard but that is the beauty of netball.”

Goal shooter Tia Konui picked up the player of the match honours in the Claws' loss to the Sharks.

While noticeably drained at the close of play, Konui was proud of the work rate displayed by her teammates.

"I think the whole team played really well in every game this weekend,” Konui said. "It is incredibly hard playing under fatigue, trying to recover from one game to another is difficult. I can't split which is harder, the physical or mental toll.

"I am happy with how I shot though, I just have to keep my nerves down and stay focused. "I think it is my first player of the match, which is nice.”