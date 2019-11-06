Shock defection as Sonia Kruger jumps ship from Nine

Sonia Kruger for her new fitness program - Strictly You

Sonia Kruger is expected to jump ship from Channel 9 to rival Seven.

Confidential understands contracts have been exchanged and Kruger will move back to the network she called home for many years before switching to Nine to host Today Extra and The Voice.

"Sonia always loved working at Seven and has been looking for a change for a while," a source close to the popular presenter said.

Sonia Kruger is set to jump over to Channel 7. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Kruger, 54, was of course an actor prior to launching a career as one of our top television hosts.

She played Tina Sparkle in Baz Luhrmann's 1992 film Strictly Ballroom before moving on to work on Seven shows including Today Tonight and Sunrise before the channel elevated her to prime time as co-host of Dancing With The Stars.

She moved to Nine in 2012 to host Big Brother on Nine with that show now picked up and to return to Seven in 2020.

Just last month, The Sunday Telegraph reported Kruger was to lose her job as host of Today Extra as part of a reshuffle at Nine.

Breaking up the team: Sonia Kruger and David Campbell will be rivals soon. Picture: Getty images

The network denied the reports at the time, claiming the story to be part of a "sustained attack" by the Telegraph on female presenters at Nine.

Kruger is understood to have been offered a contract to remain with Nine, although is believed to have opted to return to Seven.

She attended Channel Nine's 2020 programming launch in Sydney on October 16.

Today, when contacted, Nine publicist Victoria Buchan said: "I have no comment to make".

Seven has been contacted for comment.

Kruger's husband Craig McPherson is director of news and public affairs at Seven.