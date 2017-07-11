24°
News

Shock 'eviction' leaves Yeppoon business owners heartbroken

Amber Hooker
| 11th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
BUSINESS BLOW: Wendy's Yeppoon owner Linda Robinson was devastated to discover she and husband Michael had 30 days to vacate their Keppel Bay Plaza shop.
BUSINESS BLOW: Wendy's Yeppoon owner Linda Robinson was devastated to discover she and husband Michael had 30 days to vacate their Keppel Bay Plaza shop. Zhanae Conway-Dodd

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A SHOCK eviction notice has devastated a beloved Yeppoon couple, whose franchise has become a pillar of their local community.

When Wendy's Yeppoon owners Linda and Michael Robinson heard rumours fellow Keppel Bay Plaza tenants were looking to relocate, they sought advice from their lawyer and regional manager before renewing a five-year lease.

The Robinsons claim they requested a month-to-month lease until Race Property Group, which took over centre management as of July 1, could provide information on whether foot traffic and sales had increased in the centre.

Weeks later, on Wednesday July 5, Race Property responded to their request with a "self-explanatory” letter, viewed by The Morning Bulletin.

Attached was a one months' notice to vacate the premises, and remove all fixture and fittings.

Only five minutes before Linda opened the email, it was business as usual; she had just ordered cake decorating supplies, brochures and written up the rosters for the 10 staff she would now have to tell had no job.

On Sunday, she was reduced to tears at the thought of losing the livelihood she and her husband had built up over 13 years on site.

Linda recalled how the couple had kept afloat during the economic downturn to pay their wage and keep on young, local employees.

Some have been with them for more than five years, others have just started their very first job.

The hardest part for Linda and Michael is now finding their employees a job, many of whom Linda has watched grow up from behind the counter.

She is also at a loss over what to do next; Linda is not one to sit still, and Michael is a quadriplegic who did the Wendy's bookwork from home.

"Sometimes the decision to close a business it taken out of the owners' hands and it's not for lack of trying or getting along," Linda said.

The couple made the regretful announcement their last day of trade will be July 21 on the Yeppoon Families Facebook page Saturday night.

Race Property Group were contacted for comment, but advised "due to the privacy negotiations going on with the lease, we would prefer not to comment at this stage”.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
TRAGIC LOSS: Local legend loses cancer battle

TRAGIC LOSS: Local legend loses cancer battle

Capricorn Coast in mourning as passionate local passes away

Three new NBN fixed wireless towers for Central Queensland

Fiona Nash with Michelle Landry

NBN infrastructure a ‘win’ for CQ locals

Rocky man building international gaming empire

Shawn Mills

Rocky man co-founder of Infamous Quests

TRAGIC LOSS: Local legend loses cancer battle

SAD DAY: Landcare President and founding member Alby Wooler has dedicated 25 years to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of land and waterways across the Capricorn Coast.

Capricorn Coast in mourning as passionate local passes away

Local Partners

Yeppoon family cat missing for a year found 600km away

"The chances were thin and everyone knew it, and I sadly knew it."

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Two medical rescues, four break downs in CQ waters

CHSS coast guard.

Rescues come at higher cost to coast guard

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

Our golden girl back to open uni games this afternoon

Cyclist Anna Meares was chosen as flag bearer for the 2016 Rio Olympics after announcing her retirement from the sport of cycling.

Locals are encouraged to turn out and show their support

Guy Sebastian makes epic fail on TV show Behave Yourself

GUY Sebastian is set to deliver a car-crash TV moment during a guest appearance on Channel Seven’s Behave Yourself.

Celebs are trying to make smoking cool. They're morons

Hey Bella, a cigarette is NOT a cool accessory. It’s just an excellent way to get cancer. (Pic: Instagram)

Oh, and here she is at 60 — yes that is a tube in her nose

Cleavage issue: "I’m sick of studies about what women wear”

The Project has slammed a study on women's cleavage

Finding Gobi changed everything

INSEPARABLE: Dion Leonard and Gobi will have their incredible story told on the big screen.

Warwick man and furry pal capture hearts

Fit Gladstone fire fighter takes on national Ninja challenge

Gladstone fire fighter Adam Hollier featured on the first episode of Australia's Ninja Warrior.

Gladstone fire fighter features on first ep of Ninja Warrior.

Lawyers' global hunt for Michael Jackson's sex-abuse accuser

Michael Jackson waves in this 2006 file photo.

Lawyers pursue $100 million claim against Jackson's former companies

Social media erupts with glee over Australian Ninja Warrior

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

It’s official: Aussies love Australian Ninja Warrior

Fantastic home in an excellent position

28 Queen Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This wonderful double storey home on The Range boasts perfect positioning! Homes like these are very popular especially when they are in such a great location.

One of the Finest in Hillside Estate

5 Walnut Avenue, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $585,000

This stunning home reflects a combination of style, comfort and quality. If you are looking for a lavish lifestyle of luxury, look no further than this show piece...

Value Buying in Gracemere

15 Justin Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $289,000

This six year old property presents great value if you are looking to enter the property market. Built by local builder Chris Warren Homes this brick and tiled...

Superior location in Sanctuary Estate!

13 Haven Close, Norman Gardens 4701

Residential Land Look no further than this 769 m2 allotment in the Sanctuary Estate. ... $174,500

Look no further than this 769 m2 allotment in the Sanctuary Estate. A quiet family friendly estate surrounded by nature reserve and mountain ranges. This estate...

IT FEELS LIKE HOME. EVERYTHING THAT YOU NEED. $649,000 NEG.

6 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $649,000

As soon as you walk into this beautiful home you will feel and you will love the ambience of this property. Superbly finished throughout this spectacular home is...

One Owner, Elevated Lowset Brick

28 Marina Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 1 3 $359,000

Offered for sale for the first time since being built is this well loved and beautifully maintained brick home featuring: * 3 large bedrooms all with built in...

Change of Circumstance Forces Sale

801/1-7 East Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Unit 2 2 1 $435,000

Breeze in and behold this ideal city apartment, your new home away from home. Located in the heart of Rockhampton's buzzing CBD you'll find these newly made luxury...

Live the High Life at The Edge

902 The Edge Apartments, Rockhampton City 4700

Apartment 2 2 1 $449,000

Perched on the ninth floor with unrestricted North facing views of the river and surrounds is this beautifully appointed apartment awaiting your inspection. The...

SOLID HOME / SOLID RETURNS / SOLID INVESTMENT

240 Talford Street, Allenstown 4700

House 2 1 2 $229,000

With a great tenant in place this two bedroom solid gable home is showing good returns for any astute investor. Conveniently located within walking distance to the...

Waterfront views, Start Designing

105 Larcombe Street, Kawana 4701

Residential Land This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving ... $249,000

This beautiful 844m2 block is perfectly positioned overlooking the Fitzroy River, giving you a perfectly flat block, a blank canvas waiting for you to create the...

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Coast business heavyweight sells $3 million mansion

1 Kate Street Alex Heads

Coast businessman parts with $3 million home in biggest sale of week

The gap between rich and poor in Bundy just 5km

UPSTAIRS, DOWNSTAIRS: Bundy's three richest and poorest suburbs.

Our highest and lowest earning suburbs

Thousands earmarked for Poppins building restoration

HARDHAT MARY: Renewal works have commenced on Maryborough's iconic Mary Poppins building - the birthplace of author PL Travers.

Funding is split between the council, state and federal governments.

'It's a flaming shame': No likes for Ipswich's 'cheesegrater'

FIRST LOOK: DA plans have been lodged for the first stage of the CBD redevelopment giving Ipswich residents the first look at the new Ipswich City Council administration building and how it will likely look when built.

Is this what the city's skyline will look like in 2019?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!