Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Shock footage caught on new ‘hoon cameras’

by Danielle O’Neal
14th Dec 2020 6:12 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police have released shocking video that provides a window into the hooning activity that occurs in Brisbane streets.

New 'hoon cameras' have been rolled out to all police regions across Queensland as part of a police operation to crack down on reckless driving.

Hooning captured by the new 'hoon cameras'. Picture: Queensland Police
Hooning captured by the new 'hoon cameras'. Picture: Queensland Police


Video footage captured on the new cameras provide an insight into hooning activity that occurred across Brisbane and other regions in recent months.

A hooning event in Viking Drive at Wacol where the new hoon camera was vital in capturing the incidents and used as evidence in court. Picture: Queensland Police
A hooning event in Viking Drive at Wacol where the new hoon camera was vital in capturing the incidents and used as evidence in court. Picture: Queensland Police

The new cameras can be used to capture evidence that can be used in court proceedings against hoons.

Vision of a Mercedes involved in hooning on Fulcrum St, Richlands, in July resulted in a 28-year-old Waterford man's Mercedes being seized by police and forfeited to the state.

A hooning incident captured in Fulcrum Street in Richlands on July 4. Picture: Queensland Police
A hooning incident captured in Fulcrum Street in Richlands on July 4. Picture: Queensland Police

A separate hooning event in Viking St in Wacol was captured on the cameras - with vision showing a large number of people gathered while several cars performed burnouts.

Police said the vision captured on the hoon cameras was 'vital' evidence in court.

Originally published as Shock footage caught on new 'hoon cameras'

crime dangerous driving hooning motoring police road cameras

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bullying allegations spark catfight at stunt show

        Premium Content Bullying allegations spark catfight at stunt show

        Crime Childhood bullying allegations, a confrontation, a catfight and a knife produced were part of the storyline put forward to help a woman avoid jail.

        • 14th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
        Coast Guard takes Santa to children’s Christmas party

        Premium Content Coast Guard takes Santa to children’s Christmas party

        Community Despite strong winds, Central Queensland Coast Guards were hard at work last...

        • 14th Dec 2020 6:00 PM
        Ravaging fire, hail and COVID-19 all in 1 year for grower

        Premium Content Ravaging fire, hail and COVID-19 all in 1 year for grower

        Rural The pineapple farmer had a laugh about the Chris Hooper saga and said it had been...

        Home owners warned to lock up or lose it this Christmas

        Premium Content Home owners warned to lock up or lose it this Christmas

        News According to RACQ, 126 claims for home theft had been received by the insurance...