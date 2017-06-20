26°
Yeppoon woman' shock after pet's dead body lost in garbage

Trish Bowman | 20th Jun 2017 5:31 PM
FRIEND LOST: Ainsley Vaughan has lost her dog Buddy and questions LSC procedures as her dogs' body was unable to be located.
FRIEND LOST: Ainsley Vaughan has lost her dog Buddy and questions LSC procedures as her dogs' body was unable to be located. Trish Bowman

BUDDY was on death row at Rockhampton pound when Ainsley Vaughan adopted him and took the red cattle dog home to be loved by her family.

They built a fence and set up Buddy with a yard, a bed and his own family. It should have been a story with a happy ending.

The Monday before last, Buddy escaped his enclosure when his family was out.

Ms Vaughan said when she arrived home and discovered her beloved pet gone, she frantically searched the area, posted notices on social media and asked around until she received an anonymous call from a man who claimed Buddy was hit by a car not far from her home and taken to Yeppoon dump.

On further investigation, Ms Vaughan discovered Buddy was hit by a car in front of her neighbour's home, and what followed horrified and appalled her.

She said her neighbour told her Buddy was run over about 11am, and Livingstone Shire Council was notified at 11.30am.

The neighbour said Buddy was still there until 3.30pm when a council work vehicle, stacked with equipment, arrived to collect him.

"My neighbour was horrified," Ms Vaughan said.

"It was school time and council workers were going to throw Buddy's body on top of everything.

"My neighbour made them empty a toolbox and place the corpse inside to conceal it from children coming home from school."

The ordeal did not end there.

"After multiple phone calls to vets, RRC, LSC and a visit to the Town Hall Community hub... I went to the dump. All I wanted was to collect Buddy to give him a proper family burial with Angels for Pets.

"Instead, the dump staff were unable to find his body after opening several bags with other animals inside.

"Buddy was microchipped and was wearing RRC registration tags, so I don't understand why I was not contacted by (the) council.

"I have been led to believe that Livingstone Shire workers did not have access to a microchip scanner and they do not have access to a freezer that could be utilised until the pet owner can be located."

Ms Vaughan said she felt terribly let down by LSC.

She said she did not blame the driver who hit Buddy.

She just wanted to be able to give her pet a decent burial.

"If I had not received the anonymous call I would still be wondering what happened to our pet."

Council Director of Community and Planning Services Brett Bacon said he felt for Ms Vaughan's family.

"(The) council can confirm that Buddy was collected and examined for identification," Mr Bacon said.

"The animal was scanned but the microchip was not responsive and may have malfunctioned due to damage when Buddy was hit by the car.

"With RRC registration tags the only identification available, our staff contacted RRC who confirmed the dog was registered to an adoption agency and that they would contact the agency to advise of his death.

"The officers involved followed procedures and dealt with the matter professionally and with respect.

"This unfortunate situation highlights the need to ensure pets are securely housed and correctly registered with the relevant local government."

