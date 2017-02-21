Shock insurance figures show Rocky is worse off

NOT SHOCKED: Warren O'Leary from Rainforest Ranch in Byfield's insurance has sky-rocketed since Cyclone Marcia.

ROCKHAMPTON is still feeling the insurance sting after Cyclone Marcia, but statistics show we're not paying as much for some things as people think.

The Queensland Government Statistician's Office 2016 report on prices across Queensland showed some drastic differences between Rockhampton and Brisbane, particularly the cost of groceries and insurance.

Compared to Brisbane, Rockhampton pays 38% more for insurance and financial services - the next highest is Cairns at 12.5% more.

Prior to Cyclone Marcia, according to the 2014 version of the report, Rockhampton residents paid 5.6% less than Brisbane.

The figure didn't surprise Byfield business owner Warren O'Leary who said it was "pretty consistent” with his insurance experience.

Mr O'Leary's holiday accommodation business, Rainforest Ranch, was hit hard by the cyclone with a clean-up bill of about $100,000 - not including loss of income from cancelled bookings.

While his business is back to its former glory, insurance costs have gone through the roof.

"Everything's going up, our insurance from before the cyclone, it's probably up another 60%, without much more cover... there's not much difference,” Mr O'Leary said.

"I think we're over the cyclone bit, but we're certainly not over the lack of anything happening in the region.”

On a positive note, although many locals feel groceries are more expensive than Brisbane, the report shows people in Rockhampton actually fork out 18% less.

The figures also show renters come out on top, with Rockhampton's median weekly rent and electricity sitting at 21.3% below the capital city.

Transportation, which includes fuel, and entertainment costs 2.4% and 4.7% more respectively.

The 2016 report was tabulated data from August 2015.

It includes all of the state's regional centres.