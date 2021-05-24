Shock Monaco disasters flip F1 on its head

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has made history, becoming the 64th driver to lead the F1 World Championship with a flawless drive at the Monaco Grand Prix.

But he was close to the only one with the men who stood with him on the qualifying podium on Saturday both unable to finish the race on a day that reshaped the F1 season.

While the race was hardly one to write home about with overtaking virtually impossible on the thin streets of Monaco, the result has shaken up the season with the shock result.

It's the first time since the German Grand Prix in 2018 that Mercedes haven't lead both world championships with Red Bull also edging ahead on the constructors championship by one point.

Polesitter Charles Leclerc didn't even start the race as his home race turned into a disaster as his Ferrari still appeared to be suffering from his crash with 18 seconds left in qualifying.

The belief was that he had ruined his gearbox but after the first lap after the grid opened, Leclerc knew something was wrong.

"No. No. Noooo. The gearbox guys," he said over team radio after the pit lane opened.

Leclerc could hardly believe his bad luck.

It turned out to be a problem with the left drive shaft, meaning Leclerc was out of the Monaco Grand Prix before it had even started.

"As soon as I felt the issue I said I think there's a problem with the gearbox but it was not coming from the gearbox it seems," Leclerc said on the pit wall.

"It seems that it's something else so we need to check still. Obviously I believe it is correlated with my crash yesterday but we will try and understand where it's coming from exactly. I understand it was coming from the rear left but I don't know what exactly so we'll see."

The commentators believed it was to do with the gearbox but Leclerc appeared to be insinuating that it was an issue from the crash.

He said he wasn't able to speak about the entire issue and said Ferrari was be investigating the issue.

But as for his personal feelings, he said it was "a shame for everyone".

"In the garage, it was very very difficult to feel ok but now I'm getting used to the feeling here. I've never finished a race here. This year I don't start it starting from pole so it's a difficult one to take."

But while Leclerc was devastated by the result, he was in good company with Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas, whose pitstop ruined his race.

His team could get three wheels off but his front right wheel nut machined on to the axle, meaning Bottas dropped from second to be out of the race.

It meant that Verstappen had some clear air ahead of him, with Ferrari's Carlos Sainz claiming second and McLaren's Lando Norris pulling off a shock podium on a course even McLaren admitted wouldn't be strong for them.

Verstappen had never claimed a podium at Monaco before, and did it in style.

"It's so special around here to win and, also for me, the first time on the podium here," he said.

"It's an amazing race and a lot of laps around here, you really have to keep your focus. It's really cool.

"You always want to win this Grand Prix."

After the race, Verstappen sealed the win with a kiss - well as much of a kiss as you can get through his helmet and her face mask - with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet who he has been dating over the past few months.

For Norris, it's the third podium of his career and second of the season so far.

"It's always a dream to be on the podium here in Monaco," he said.

"It's extra special. I didn't think it was going to happen. A bit of luck, I want to say some good driving, and a good car all weekend. We've had a strong weekend. Thanks to the boys and girls, this one's for them."

It was also the first podium for Sainz in a Ferrari, but despite the second place finish, he was still lamenting what could have been.

"If you would have told me before coming to Monaco I would have finished second I would have definitely taken it, it's just all the circumstances of the weekend having Charles on pole, me missing out yesterday on a good lap, it's just maybe doesn't taste as good as it should," he said.

"But I'm sure when I will reflect back in the week I will be very happy and proud of the weekend. Ferrari need to be proud of the car and the step they have done this year."

The man who relinquished the championship lead, Lewis Hamilton finished seventh, but had the fastest lap, with Verstappen taking a four-point lead over the Brit on the world championship rankings.

Aussie Daniel Ricciardo had a shocking day, stuck in 13th and 12th for a majority of the day, even being lapped by his teammate Lando Norris.

He finished 12th.

Monaco Grand Prix results

1st: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2nd: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

3rd: Lando Norris (McLaren)

4th: Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

5th: Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

6th: Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

7th: Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

8th: Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

9th: Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

10th: Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)

