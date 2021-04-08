Authorities strip $120m building firm of its licence

The building watchdog has come down hard on a national construction firm it claims has been flouting financial laws.

A Queensland construction company undertaking more than $120m in work each year has been sensationally stripped of its building licence after failing to prove its financial security.

The state's Queensland Building and Construction Commission has suspended the licence of Mirage Doors, which has operated since 1966, under the state's minimum financial disclosure laws.

It means the company must not undertake any building work while the licence remains suspended.

QBCC Commissioner Brett Bassett said the enforcement followed a drawn-out compliance effort.

"The directors of this company need to abide by the laws and prove to us that the company has the asset base to support the actual turnover," he said.

"There has been a fair legal process to get to this point, without appropriate action from the company directors, so it leaves the QBCC with no choice but to suspend the licence until they can get their house in order."

Mirage Doors designs, manufactures and installs industrial and commercial doors and closures across the country.

Its licence suspension is thought to be the largest enforced by the QBCC in recent memory.

Mr Bassett said the company, which has an annual turnover of more than $120m, must hold the appropriate asset base to support this level of turnover.

Brett Bassett, head of the Queensland Building and Construction Commission.

"In our experience with construction company insolvencies, operating without the appropriate level of assets is considered a high risk," he said.

"The minimum financial requirement laws help reduce construction company collapses and minimise the impact to subcontractors, supplies, employees and homeowners who can be left with unpaid invoices or wages and incomplete homes."

There is no suggestion Mirage Doors is facing insolvency or non-payment issues.

The company declined to comment on the licence suspension.

Mr Bassett said about $1.29bn of working capital had been injected into the construction industry since the minimum financial requirements laws were introduced in 2019.

The laws require companies to lodge returns demonstrating financial assets.

Almost 98 per cent of Queensland's 67,700 medium to large building companies have complied with annual financial returns reporting, however, 22,800 of the state's 57,000 small builders are yet to lodge despite the deadline passing in January.

Mr Bassett said the laws were designed to uphold the stability of the industry.

"The laws ensure that if a developer invests in Queensland, then the company they engage has a real capacity to finish the job," he said.

"For a supplier or tradie subcontracting to a Queensland licensed company, the laws intend to provide confidence to these people, when it comes to getting paid for the work they do or goods they supply.

"The financial requirements and mandatory reporting laws enable us to more easily detect when a licensed company might be in trouble financially."

Originally published as Shock move: QBCC strips $120m building firm of its licence