‘Shock’ new $1 Bunnings item hits stores

Bunnings is selling a surprising new home item that has sparked a frenzy – but not everyone has been able to get their hands on it.

When it comes to buying plants, Bunnings is probably your first stop.

But if you've got less of a green thumb and more of a, ahem, killer touch when it comes to plants you might be interested in the hardware giant's new offering.

Bunnings is rolling out the sale of fake flowers nationally after starting in November last year, with the blooms (which you definitely can't kill) now available in 160 stores.

Bunnings category manager Belinda Rakers told news.com.au they launched the range following the popularity of the store's artificial hedges.

The product is proving a hit with shoppers, with one woman writing in the Bunnings Mums Australia Facebook group: "Am I the only one who didn't know that Bunnings sold flowers? Good quality and prices too."

Bunnings is now selling artificial flowers at 160 stores, with plans to roll them out nationally. Picture: Bunnings Mums Australia/Facebook.

Her post got dozens of comments, with customers either lamenting the fact that they couldn't get the fake flowers or keen to get their hands on them.

"A trip to Bunnings costs me even more now," one person commented.

"Huh. There you go. Now I can just about go to Bunnings for everything. If they can just add an alcohol aisle, a chocolate and chips aisle and a coffee aisle I will be set for life," another joked.

Others shared pictures of their arrangements using the Bunnings flavours, with one person saying they get "lots of compliments" from their table display.

Shoppers have been sharing their flower arrangements using the Bunnings range. Picture: Bunnings Mums Australia/Facebook.

"I think my arrangement cost about $90 from Bunnings. You'd pay so much more than that from a proper artificial flower shop," one shopper wrote.

I was shocked to find them here in the Bundaberg store about two months ago. They are good quality and a great selection," another said.

"I haven't seen these at my local Bunnings, such a shame. I'd probably end up buying too many anyway," one mum wrote.

But not everyone was a fan of the artificial blooms, with one person warning you better "like dusting" if you buy them.

But not everyone was sold on the fake flowers and said they would prefer to buy plants instead. Picture: Rebecca LeMay/NCA NewsWire

"They sell real plants, buy them instead of fake flowers," another said.

The flowers, which are made from a combination of fabric and plastic and range in size from 30 to 120 centimetres, come in over 200 variations which include bouquets, single stems and native Australian offerings.

"Customers are loving the artificial flowers range as it provides a zero maintenance and forever floral option that looks just as good as the real thing," Ms Rakers said.

"In the lead up to Mother's Day we are seeing a lot of customers coming in to create a personalised artificial floral bouquet as the perfect gift for mum."

Originally published as 'Shock' new $1 Bunnings item hits stores