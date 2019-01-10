Menu
Gladstone police regularly conduct RBT sites around the region.
SHOCK READING: Drink driver blows six times over the limit

Sarah Barnham
by
10th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
A GLADSTONE woman has lost her licence for more than two years after returning a blood alcohol content reading of more than six times the legal limit.

Leah Marie Prior pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week to one count of driving under the influence after she returned a reading of .308% at Miriam Vale.

The 50-year-old was fined $3000 and disqualified from driving for 30 months.

Also appearing in court for drink driving was Jason Scott Lutze.

The 45-year-old returned a BAC reading of .246% when he was pulled over by police at Tannum Sands.

He was fined $2500 and disqualified from driving for 15 months.

Melissa Jayne Slack was disqualified for eight months after she returned a reading of .134%.

The 42-year-old was also fined $1000.

Harley John Ahern, 27 returned a reading of .053 when pulled over at Calliope.

He was fined 4400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Gladstone Observer

