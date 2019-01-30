Poisoned, infected, injured - horror medical ‘misadventures’

BUNGLING surgeons left medical instruments inside 23 patients, as a record 437,468 Australians were poisoned, ­infected or injured in hospitals in just one year, a shocking new report reveals.

More than a quarter of ­patients have to wait more than four hours to see a doctor in Queensland hospital emergency wards - with only 72 per cent of emergency cases treated on time.

In Queensland, 90,653 patients were injured in hospital - including two who required repeat operations after surgeons forgot to remove medical instruments during 2016-17.

The new Productivity Commission report, to be released today, shows that 6.5 per cent of patients - or one in every 15 - suffered complications from botched medical procedures, infections or staff bungles while in hospital.

In Queensland, 90,653 patients were injured in hospital – including two who required repeat operations after surgeons forgot to remove medical instruments during 2016-17. Picture: iStock

In Queensland hospitals, 4431 patients were hurt through "misadventures during surgical and medical care'', while 33,362 suffered complications from drugs in hospital.

Another 5475 patients were infected after surgery or other medical procedures and 18,625 suffered complications from internal prosthetic devices.

Medication errors killed two patients in Queensland hospitals, and two patients killed themselves in hospital.

Nationally, 167,000 patients suffered serious side-effects from drugs, 23,755 were injured through "misadventure'' and 215,426 suffered abnormal reactions or complications from hospital procedures.

Ten patients died from medication errors, 20 committed suicide in hospital and one died after "procedures involving the wrong body part''. More than 38,000 patients were injured falling over in hospital.

The report shows that rates of bowel cancer, lung cancer and skin cancer have fallen over the past decade, but breast cancer rates have risen.