Shock twist after sailor tests positive

A crew member from a chemical tanker docked in Perth, who tested positive for coronavirus, actually had the virus in April and is no longer infected.

The man, aged in his 20s, came off the Allegra on Sunday because he was unwell with symptoms that were not Covid-related and was taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital.

Premier Mark McGowan told reporters on Tuesday the man returned a “weak positive” Covid test result via GeneXpert but then returned a negative confirmatory test.



He was sent back to the ship at the Kwinana Bulk Jetty, in Perth’s south, where he was isolated.

Further testing was conducted and he was found to be positive for the virus.

The man, who is reportedly a cook, was then taken off the ship again on Monday night and put in hotel quarantine.

The Allegra remains docked in Kwinana in Perth’s south.

“Everyone wore the appropriate PPE,” Mr McGowan said.

“We’re advised the risk to Western Australia is very low, but the ship sailing obviously will reduce the pressure on our state.”

Mr McGowan said the remaining 22 crew on-board had not been tested but were not ill, and it was his strong view that the loaded chemical tanker should sail to Malaysia.

“We are expressing to the commonwealth government that we’d like the ship to sail as soon as possible,” he said.

“The crew are healthy, the ship is ready to go (and) it reduces the pressure on Western Australia if the ship sails immediately.”

The Premier said he was “confident the system has worked”.

But chief health officer Andy Robertson later told reporters the man had actually had the virus in the Philippines in April.

He was now negative for the virus and would be discharged from hotel quarantine later on Tuesday.

“This is actually a historic case,” Dr Robertson said.

“We will work with the ship to get it on its way.”



The embarrassing blunder comes as the state prepares for the arrival of 150 people on a repatriation flight from India on Wednesday.

Originally published as Shock twist after sailor tests positive