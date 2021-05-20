Menu
Controversial cross-code star Israel Folau has formally applied to make a return to rugby league — and he has the backing of a former politician.
Rugby League

Shock twist in Folau’s bid to return to rugby league

by Travis Meyn
20th May 2021 7:19 PM
Controversial cross-code star Israel Folau has formally applied to make a return to rugby league.

Folau has lodged an application to the Queensland Rugby League to play in the local Gold Coast competition.

He has the backing of billionaire mining magnate and former politician Clive Palmer and is expected to make his return with the Southport Tigers, who Palmer is associated with.

Folau will formally announce his plans at a press conference alongside Palmer in Brisbane on Friday morning.

