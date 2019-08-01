Menu
Shock twist in Rocky 'machete attack' case

Maddelin McCosker
by
1st Aug 2019 2:09 PM
ROCKHAMPTON police today said they had ceased investigations into an alleged machete attack on a man in Allenstown on Sunday.

A senior detective said the matter had been dropped following the alleged victim's decision to withdraw his complaint.

The 52-year-old man was allegedly attacked on Sunday night at a Talford St address by two men armed with knives and a machete.

In the initial report police said they could not confirm any formal relationship between the victim and his alleged attackers.

The victim sustained 'at least three' wounds to his chest, lower right torso and a slash to his upper right arm.

He was transported to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition for treatment to the 'non-life-threatening' injuries.

