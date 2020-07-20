Shock winner of The Voice Australia

No one saw this coming.

In a shock result, Chris Sebastian was named winner of The Voice Australia 2020.

Chris, who was on Team Kelly, beat out Stellar Perry, Siala Robson and Johnny Manuel to win season 9 of The Voice Australia.

According to Channel 9 the final vote came down to an "exceptionally close result, with less than 0.5 per cent separating first and second place".

Going into the finale, betting agencies had Siala as the favourite to win the title followed by Johnny.

And some viewers were floored when Chris was announced as the winner with some claiming it was unfair that he was even allowed to compete on the show given his brother was a coach.

"That's rigged," wrote one person on Twitter. "Family members and friends of the judges should NOT be allowed to compete. complete nepotism and cronyism."

Australia, introducing your Voice of 2020 👑🙌 #TheVoiceAU pic.twitter.com/25Fq6fRRMh — The Voice Australia (@TheVoiceAU) July 19, 2020

A relative of one of #TheVoiceAU judges won this year... what a surprising and totally not rigged coincidence! — Stweetheart (@stweet_heart) July 19, 2020

Chris has an amazing Voice don’t get me wrong, however him being Guy’s brother was a huge advantage, which we know helped him get further. Johnny and Siala are fresh new talent. They were robbed #TheVoiceAU — Grecia Vargas (@Graciee31) July 19, 2020

#TheVoiceAU Chris Sebastian wins...



...and the Twitterverse has a collective jaw drop. — George Hall (@geehall1) July 19, 2020

I’m a hugely cynical person, but not even I could have predicted that. The “winners single ” doesn’t really cut it either. #TheVoiceAu — Lettuce Lady (@LettuceDaze) July 19, 2020

I’m shocked. Chris is talented but Johnny has something DIFFERENT and I cannot belive he didn’t win #TheVoiceAU — Amalija KA (@amalija_ka) July 19, 2020

So you can't take part in McDonald's Monopoly if you have a relative who works in one of their restaurants, but you can win $100k and a recording contract on the voice if your brother is a judge 🤔 something doesn't sit right with me on this one #TheVoiceAU — Gary Brierley (@WSWandering_Gaz) July 19, 2020

while i do think he’s very talented, i personally felt of the top 4, chris was #4. i’d be interested to see the voting breakdown, considering how much of the #TheVoiceAU tag seems unhappy with this win. — b (@svrvivesomehow) July 19, 2020

Congrats Chris!!

Okay now let’s go buy Sialas album — THE VERONICAS (@TheVeronicas) July 19, 2020

Everyone so salty! 😂😂 does it really matter?!? That Chris won! Best season yet! They will all do well, I think in 5 years time Salia will be the biggest artist from #TheVoiceAU @TheVoiceAU pic.twitter.com/M14UC0HmrR — Thomas “Spud” Murphy (@Spuddoggg) July 19, 2020

I see #TheVoiceAU viewers are going through their annual whine over who won. — Sandra (@SpeckBella) July 19, 2020

As upset as some viewers were, the winner of The Voice was determined by votes from the public.

Voting closed after all four artists had performed twice during the grand finale.

"It's upsetting to see the harsh reaction of everyone," a fan wrote on Twitter. "It might appear almost predictable that Chris would win but that's who the public voted for … not to mention he most certainly was a worthy winner!"

Another added: "People saying it's rigged? How? It was based on a public vote. Congrats to Chris!"

As part of the win, Chris pocketed $100,000 and a recording contract with EMI Music Australia.

Chris Sebastian performing during The Voice finale.

Chris's brother, Guy Sebastian, paid tribute to him during the finale: "I've just watched you grow and just stand on your own two feet during this show.

"Every time you've performed on the show, it's insanely good and I mean that not just as a brother, but as a Coach and as a fan."

The Voice crown will hopefully allow Chris to establish himself as a solo artist and no longer just be seen as 'Guy's brother'.

Last week he opened up to news.com.au about how hard it has been at times having such a famous brother.

"For me, I'm so proud and so honoured that he's (Guy) done well," Chris said. "And then there's the other side of it where, before this season of The Voice, it didn't matter what I did, I was always seen as the brother first, which hurts. That's the truth.

"I've been doing it (music) a long time and I've tried to prove myself as much as I can and for the most part I've always been the brother and that's kind of sucked. I'd be lying if I said it didn't.

"That's why I've loved this season of The Voice. It's really given me an identity, even if other people didn't get to see that, I got to see it for myself which I'm incredibly grateful for."

Guy Sebastian during The Voice grand finale on Channel 9.

Chris told news.com.au that before appearing on The Voice this year, he was contemplating giving up on his dreams of a solo career.

"I'm the front man for Peking Duk so I've been touring and singing their songs," he said. "I also play a million different pubs.

"When I say the words 'I was close to giving up', I was close to giving up on Chris Sebastian as an artist. I've been writing songs for a really long time and everybody seems to like my songs but when it came to the finish of 'let's do a deal', I couldn't get anything in Australia."

Chris said he had almost resigned himself to the fact his career would be "doing music, but doing other people's stuff".

"That was a legitimate fear of mine," he said. "I was definitely at that giving up point."

Chris' winner's single, Bed For 2, is available to stream now, and a 'Complete Collection', including the single and featuring songs performed throughout his journey on the show is available now through EMI Music Australia.

