Where on earth has Rose City Carvery gone?
Breaking

SHOCKED: Iconic Warwick business disappears overnight

marian faa
by
5th Jul 2018 10:26 AM

NO ONE knows where Rose City Carvery has gone.

A popular eatery that dates back decades has fled its prominent location in the food court of Rose City Shoppingworld overnight, leaving customers devastated.

Shoppers and staff turned up to the Warwick's shopping centre to find a gaping hole where Rose City Carvery once stood.

There was no prior warning the shop would be shutting up and shipping out, surrounding restaurants have said.

 

AT A LOSS: Marie and Jessica Jobson turned up to Rose City Shoppingworld expecting to get their weekly bacon toasted sandwich, only to find Rose City Carvery closed.
"Nobody knows what happened," Honeydew Coffee manager In Hee Jeong said.

"They packed up overnight."

Centre manager Jason Gard didn't have a clue the popular restaurant was planning to abandon ship.

"Shocked, yes definitely, that is one way you could put it," Mr Gard said.

"They have closed and removed a lot of their fitout overnight."

The Carvery is one more in a string of petals to fall from Rose City Shoppingworld.

 

CARVED OUT: Rose City Carvery, has mysteriously cleared out of Rose City Shoppingworld overnight.
It was only last week The Bread Factory turned of its ovens and closed until further notice.

Mr Gard said he had been trying to contact the Carvery tenants , who still have an active lease on the shop.

"I am still trying to work out what is going on," he said.

Rose City Carvery was dishing up pork rolls and toasted sandwiches as per usual the day before, according to Mr Gard.

The discovery meant a sudden end to a 10-year tradition for mother and daughter Marie and and Jessica Jobson, who bond over a bacon toastie in the food court every Thursday morning.

 

AT A LOSS: A ten-year tradition has came to a sudden end for Marie and Jessica Jobson.
"Now we are sitting down here trying to work out what we were going eat," Jessica said.

"This has been our meet and greet, there's a whole group of us that come."

The Jobsons won't be the only ones forlorn by the unexpected getaway.

Rose City Carvery has been one of the town's most popular restaurants for as long as many can remember.

Warwick Daily News

