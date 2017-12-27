SHOCKER: 10,300 job lost for the Fitzroy region

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (centre), Labor's candidate for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke (right), and Labor's candidate for Keppel, Brittany Lauga, visit a Fire and Rescue station in Rockhampton, Tuesday, November 21, 2017. Ms Palaszczuk is on the campaign trail ahead of the November 25 state election. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING

THE Queensland Government, already under fire for not supporting a $1 billion loan for the critical Adani mine project, is again in the cross hairs after new data shows 10,300 job losses this year for Central Queensland as it continues to struggle from the resource downturn.

LNP Deputy Leader and Shadow Treasurer Tim Mander said the Fitzroy region had recorded Queensland's worst level of job losses for the year with 10,300 jobs gone, including 600 in November.

JOBS: List of total workforce skills over the years with the Adani Carmichael Mine project. Contributed

Mr Mander said this proved Annastacia Palaszczuk and Labor were "taking the people of Rockhampton and Fitzroy for granted”.

"The sad fact is Fitzroy leads the State for job losses,” Mr Mander said. "The region's unemployment rate is now 6.9%. A year ago the rate was 5.9%.”

"Thanks to Labor, we're seeing record numbers of people giving up looking for work with almost 10,000 people from the region stopping to look for a job in the last year.

"Worse still, youth unemployment is soaring with 800 youth jobs lost in the past year, pushing Fitzroy's youth jobless rate to 12.1% compared with 9.7% a year ago.”

Brittany Lauga, MP Assistant Minister Education and Member for Keppel, and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke responded by pointing to the Palaszczuk government's $155 million election commitment to extend the Regional Back to Work Program as "proof” of its commitment to creating jobs.

In a joint statement they said more than 13 % of the Back to Work Payments were flowing to the Fitzroy region

Minister for Employment and Small Business and Minister for Training and Skills Development, Shannon Fentiman in Rockhampton last week announce the second stage of Youth Boost Back to Work program which is starting immediately due to the "overwhelming success” of stage one.

Mrs Lauga and Mr O'Rourke said in Central Queensland region alone, more than 850 unemployed young people had been employed through 533 employers benefiting from the program.

A Labor spokesman said Fitzroy, which includes the key regional centres of Gladstone, Rockhampton and Keppel, continued to adjust to the wind-down from the LNG construction boom, as well as being impacted by the long-term drought, particularly in terms of the beef industry.