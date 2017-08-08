Shocking 1100 Fitzroy jobs disappear in one year

Monitor view over a male shoulder, job search title on the screen, close up. Education, business concept photo

LNP Shadow Minister for Employment Jarrod Bleijie said youth unemployment needs to be fixed quickly before young people lose hope of finding work.

"Under the Palaszczuk Labor government, we've already seen an avalanche of lost jobs among young people,” Mr Bleijie said.

"Labor's jobs crisis has hit especially hard in the Fitzroy region, where 1100 young people lost their jobs in the last year and 3100 youth jobs have been lost since the last state election.

"Youth unemployment in the Fitzroy region has now reached a staggering 13.7%, which is up 4.3% in the past 12 months under Labor.”

BIG PLANS: LNP Shadow Minister for Employment Jarrod Bleijie has plans to tackle youth unemployment. Eliza Goetze

Mr Bleijie said jobs for regional Queenslanders were so far off the radar of the Labor Government that infrastructure spending had been slashed by billions and the LNP's highly-successful $500 million Royalties for Regions program had been dumped.

"Only an LNP government will create jobs across Queensland, deliver the vital infrastructure projects the Fitzroy region needs and Build a Better Queensland,” he said.

"In sharp contrast to Labor's inaction, we'll reinstate Royalties for Regions and roll out a $100 million, four-point plan to help put young Queenslanders into work.

"Our Get Queensland Working program includes a $5000 Queensland Apprenticeship incentive for small business, $500 Tools for Tradies vouchers, a $4000 Job Start Incentive and discounts on Work Cover premiums for small business.”

The Queensland Minister for Unemployment Grace Grace's spokesperson defended the government's record on youth unemployment pointing to the latest figures on the Back to Work program in CQ .

LABOR MAKING PROGRESS: Queensland Minister for Unemployment Grace Grace defended Labor's record on youth unemployment. Inga Williams

According to the Queensland Training Minister Yvette D'Ath's spokesperson, the Skilling Queenslanders for Work program had also been an effective strategy.

"$1.6 million had been allocated to Central Queensland in the latest round of Skilling Queenslanders for Work,” they said.

"This will provide opportunities for another 390 jobseekers in the Central Queensland region to access training programs.

"So far more than 9000 Queenslanders have gained jobs as a direct result of Skilling Queenslanders for Work. More than 440 of those are from CQ.”