New $330k machine helps Rocky council clean up region's act

A NEW $330,000 street sweeper has been added to Rockhampton Regional Council's fleet, improving service delivery across the region.

Chair of Council's Infrastructure Committee Councillor Tony Williams said the sweeper was being rolled out in urban and rural areas.

Cr Williams said council now had two sweepers.

"With the addition of this sweeper, our staff are able to carry out more frequent services throughout the region, in particular to the outer suburbs of Rockhampton and areas such as Gracemere and Mount Morgan," Cr Williams said.

"There was a demand for increased services and we are thrilled to now be able to provide this.

"People don't realise how much of a difference these machines can make to the area and it's great to see another sweeper in action around our region."

Chair of Council's Waste Committee Councillor Neil Fisher said the machine was already resulting in improved weekly service delivery in council's waste operations.

"Since its introduction, an average 88 tonnes of leaves, branches, litter and other material is being collected. That's 88 tonnes that isn't ending up in our gutters, stormwater drains and across roads," Cr Fisher said.

"As well as sweeping the streets of the region, the sweeper is also utilised in the clean-up of road accidents and oil spills so it has multiple benefits."