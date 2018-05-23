'Shocking' bindi invasion a prick of a burden on CQ

Reporter Kerri-Anne Mesner with bindis that have spread through her backyard.

Reporter Kerri-Anne Mesner with bindis that have spread through her backyard. RUSSELL PROTHERO

JUST when you thought it would be safe to walk bare foot across Central Queensland lawns due to the wonderful drop in temperatures, a creeping plant is causing much angst for feet far and wide.

That's right Central Queensland, and even Western Queensland, feet are dealing with a bindi invasion.

This bindi is quite unlike the round button like bindis many recall from their childhoods.

These are much more potent in their prick.

The Morning Bulletin gardening guru Neil Fisher says lawns from Rockhampton to Winton and below are being invaded by the Alternanthera pungens or Bindi Eye.

"It's across the whole warmer part of Queensland,” he said.

"They flowered better this year - better than many many years.”

Mr Fisher said these bindi attached well to shoes and dogs' paws, spreading further a field.

He said he was talking to the Winton Shire Council Mayor recently about how that part of Queensland "is going through a green drought with wall to wall bindis”.

Winton Mayor Gavin Baskett told The Morning Bulletin he calls this bindi a 'goat head' and finds his socks covered in them when he goes running.

Reporter Kerri-Anne Mesner with bindis that have spread through her backyard. RUSSELL PROTHERO

How to kill bindis

Pour boiling hot water over the centre of the plant

Bindi and Clover Killer

Dig up the plant, flip it upside down exposing the roots to sunlight and leave a day or two for the plant to die

Don Burke says "wait until late autumn or winter before you spray” and "hire a lawn aerator and aerate the lawn as well”.

"You take your socks off and throw your socks out,” he remarked.

He said he recently returned to his home town of Augathella for a visit and discovered they "are shocking there”.

Mr Fisher said this bindi was a long-lived, low-growing plant that forms a dense mat over the ground surface.

"Its creeping stems are somewhat hairy and produce roots at their joints,” he said.

"An easy control method is by pouring boiling water in the centre of the plant. A very time consuming if your yard is infested but it one of the best do it yourself methods.

"The best chemical is Bindi and Clover Killer.”