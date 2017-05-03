20°
Shocking claims as detective apologises to Sean's family

Kate Kyriacou | 3rd May 2017 7:19 AM

MILITARY investigators have told a court they have no idea whether Sean Sargent - a soldier with top security clearance missing since 1999 - would have had the skills to create a new identity and live in secret.

And the investigators admitted they had never found any evidence to support rumours the 24-year-old had been living a double life as a "ladies man” at the barracks and a gay man at night.

The inquest into Mr Sargent's disappearance sat for a second day yesterday, hearing from both Queensland police and military officers responsible for conducting the missing persons investigation.

The court heard shortly before his disappearance, Mr Sargent, a young but accomplished soldier, broke up with his girlfriend, telling her "there's something that I need to do”.

Sean Sargent.
Sean Sargent.

He was last seen at a party in St Lucia, where he'd been drinking heavily before getting into a fight.

He - and his car - disappeared that night.

Mr Sargent had apparently been depressed and was highly stressed over criminal charges arising from an assault he committed on a bouncer in Townsville the previous year.

Lawyer Matthew Holmes, for the Sargent family, said there had been real problems with the investigation in to Sean&#39;s disappearance. A young Sean Sargent pictured.
Lawyer Matthew Holmes, for the Sargent family, said there had been real problems with the investigation in to Sean's disappearance. A young Sean Sargent pictured.

The inquest heard it was extremely unusual for an officer to go AWOL from the army and Mr Sargent is believed to be the only one to disappear from the Enoggera barracks.

The efforts of Queensland police were scrutinised, with one officer taking the unusual step of apologising to the court and to Mr Sargent's family for his "inadequate” investigation.

Detective Sergeant Shayne Maxwell - who was in charge of the investigation - told the court he believed Mr Sargent was still alive.

But Coroner John Hutton questioned whether the detective's belief was "to cover up the inadequacies of your own investigation”, suggesting it was most likely Mr Sargent was dead.

Det Maxwell said he was overworked and his health was failing when Mr Sargent disappeared, admitting there was more he should have done.

He said Mr Sargent's disappearance was the one and only missing persons investigation he ever conducted and he did not familiarise himself with the procedures.

"(I was) suffering severe headaches, having blackouts at work, wasn't sleeping at home,” he said.

"Recurring visions of previous serious investigations I was doing. It affected my work performance greatly.

"I'd be sitting at my desk and hadn't communicated with (colleagues) for a number of hours. They used to come and see me, (ask) what's going on. I realised that I had been sitting there doing nothing.”

Sean Sargent&#39;s car.
Sean Sargent's car.

He said Mr Sargent's disappearance was his first - and only - missing persons investigation and he did not familiarise himself with the procedures.

Despite being the officer in charge of the investigation, Det Sgt Maxwell said other investigations took priority and eventually his poor health took over.

"The workload that was undertaken by myself, I believe there was several major investigations that I was involved in relation to numerous armed robberies around Brisbane, a murder investigation, a suspicious death investigation that I was leading, along with a number of fraud, a major drug investigation, and the day to day investigations that arose,” he told the court.

The family of army communications officer Sean Sargent in April 1999, (l-r) Anthony (brother), Nancy Anderson (sister), Ruth (mother) and Tom (father) at their home near Mackay. Photo: Giulio Saggin
The family of army communications officer Sean Sargent in April 1999, (l-r) Anthony (brother), Nancy Anderson (sister), Ruth (mother) and Tom (father) at their home near Mackay. Photo: Giulio Saggin

Lawyer Matthew Holmes, for the Sargent family, said there had been real problems with the investigation.

"It simply comes down to this - there'd been lots of opportunities missed in the investigation of Mr Sargent's disappearance because of a systemic ... problem within the police force as to the investigation of missing persons,” he put to the police officer.

"I can't comment on that,” Det Sgt Maxwell said.

"Well can we perhaps put it this way - one hand didn't know what the other was doing in a very important investigation about a person that's gone missing,” Mr Holmes said.

Det Sgt Maxwell said he agreed.

Thomas Bere, a now retired army reserve sergeant, conducted the military investigation into Mr Sargent's disappearance.

Mr Bere said he worked closely with another police officer, retired Sergeant James Hayes from the missing persons unit, but had never met Det Sgt Maxwell.

The military investigator told how he tracked down Mr Sargent's friends and scoured pubs and nightclubs, flashing photographs of the missing soldier, in an attempt to discover what had happened.

Friends of Mr Sargent had no idea why he might have left.

Mr Bere said he had attempted to recover his investigative file from the army but was told it could not be located.

"Sir, if we had the documents here we'd have the time, date, (the) whole kit and caboodle,” he told coroner John Hutton, adding "we look silly”.

"The paperwork is not here.”

He kept on the case for years, even asking police in 2013 to produce a computer generated image of what Mr Sargent would look like.

He said it was seeing Mr Sargent's stepmother Ruth cry, as well as the unusual event of an officer disappearing, that drove him for so long.

"An officer doesn't go missing,” Mr Bere said.

"The diggers ... go back to mum and dad. It was very, very unusual that an officer did go missing.”

Mr Hutton said that element of Mr Sargent's disappearance was very relevant and meant he needed to consider the real possibility the soldier was dead.

"An officer stakes his whole life and career and education in the army,” he said.

"It's highly unusual that an officer would go missing, unless he's dead.”

Outside court, Mr Sargent's father Tom, who has travelled with his family from Mackay to be at the hearing, said he accepted Det Maxwell's apology.

"Of course I do. He was doing his best,” he said.

"All I want is a conclusion to the whole thing.”

The inquest continues.

