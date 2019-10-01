Shocking details emerge as alleged taxi robber applies for bail

AN alleged robber has been denied bail and will spend his days behind bars until his case is heard.

Jack Vernon Beckett is accused of robbing a taxi driver of $70 in broad daylight.

He applied for bail in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

ATSIL lawyer Samantha Legrady represented the 20-year-old who was charged with robbery with actual violence, stealing and possessing a restricted drug.

She told the court that risks could be mitigated by Mr Beckett reporting every day to police and living with his uncle in Gladstone who would help him to fully engage with mental health services.

She said he had a limited criminal history and was at risk of spending too much time in pre-sentence custody.

Police prosecutor Jess King opposed the bail application.

Ms King said, given the serious nature of the offence, Mr Beckett was looking at a term of imprisonment between two to four years, serving at least a third of the head sentence if convicted.

She disagreed he was at risk of serving too much time and said the crown case was strong.

“It was a serious offence committed on a vulnerable member of the community,” she said.

“There are no conditions your honour could impose that would mitigate the risk he poses.”

Magistrate Cameron Press said it was alleged on September 26 at about 11am in the Centrelink carpark on Musgrave St, Mr Beckett approached a taxi driver with the door partially open. It was alleged he opened the victim’s door and demanded money.

He said the victim complied and handed over $10 but refused to hand over any more.

It was at this point Mr Beckett is alleged to have punched the victim demanding more money and forcefully rummaging through his pockets.

The victim escaped and ran into Centrelink looking for help.

Mr Press said Mr Beckett chased the victim into Centrelink, threatening him to hand over more money, at which point a security guard confronted him, asking him to leave.

He said Mr Beckett was alleged to have shaped up to the security guard in a boxer stance before fleeing back to the taxi and rifling through it before stealing his phone.

Mr Press said the strength of the evidence was strong, with several witnesses who could confirm the victim’s version of events.

“If convicted the defendant is likely to face a term of imprisonment and there is a likelihood he will serve actual time,” he said.

He refused bail and adjourned the matter until December 4.