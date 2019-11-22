SHOCKING: Dog tethered to pole and left to die

A DOG has been left to die without water in the blistering heat on a lonely road in Bauple.

Its body was discovered by Shanti Boekelman after a mate took him along Mountain Rd to see a lookout.

"We went up there and found the dog," he said.

"It had a terrible death."

He estimated the dog had been dead for a couple of days before it was found.

Mr Boekelman immediately informed the RSPCA of what he had found.

"It dehydrated in this shocking weather," he said.

"It's horrendous.

"You'd think any animal would bite to free itself, but I reckon it was waiting for its owner.

Mr Boekelman is hoping the RSPCA will be able to track down the culprits.

It comes just days after another dog was believed to have died of heat stress in Brisbane.

The RSPCA is investigating the dog's death and awaiting autopsy results.

"Words fail us," RSPCA spokesman Michael Beatty said.

"A dog can survive for days without food, but in these temperatures, if they don't have shade or can't reach water, they'll die.

"Despite the warnings and despite the help of the media to relay the warnings, some people still aren't listening."

Last year the RSPCA in Queensland received nearly 1500 calls about dogs being left in hot cars and more than 2000 calls about animals being left without shade and in some cases no water.

"If it's 30 degrees outside, the temperature inside a car can potentially rise to well over 40 degrees in less than five minutes," Mr Beatty said.

RSPCA Prosecutions Inspector Tracey Jackson saidbackyard tethering was also a risk and people without effective fences shouldn't get a dog.

"All too often our inspectors are called to attend tethered dogs that are suffering or have died from heat stress because they couldn't reach water or shade," she said.

"Owning a dog is not compulsory and keeping a dog tied up in the backyard is cruel and unlawful.

"We now know how harmful constant tethering can be for dogs."

As the hot weather continues, Mr Beatty also warned against leaving dogs tethered to the back of utes with no shade covering.

"We've seen dogs with their paws severely burnt from the hot metal.

Can you imagine the heat reflecting off the metal tray?

"Some people simply seem to have no common sense."