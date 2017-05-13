Most Rocky kids fail to make it through high school

EDUCATION PUSH: The Federal Government has announced its Gonski 2.0 program, but it will be of no use to those in CQ who fail to graduate.

THE Federal Government this week announced a new education funding program, Gonski 2.0, which would inject an additional $18.6 billion into schools over the next decade.

While the funding is seen as a welcome boost to education by most, the program is useless if children aren't participating in education.

The Every Child CQ report reveals the staggeringly poor graduation rate in Central Queensland, leading to poor future outcomes for children including exclusion from the workforce.

Figures show only 41.5% of non-Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students graduate Year 12; for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students, this figure drops to just 28.3%.

The rates of kindergarten attendance in CQ are also below the national and state average, leaving many children unprepared to enter formal schooling.

Schools are doing their best to get children through the gates including Depot Hill State School where students are encouraged to join extra-curricular activities and participate in breakfast club.

"Our job is to make sure every child feels as though they are succeeding every day," principal Elizabeth Jacobson said.

"We work hard with families to support them in as many ways as we can. Sometimes that personal connection is what it takes to help get children to attend school on a regular basis."

HOW GONSKI 2.0 IS CALCULATED

Calculated on a needs-based funding arrangement.

By 2027 all schools will be funded on the same basis by the Commonwealth.

Funding based on school's Schooling Resource Standard (SRS).

SRS is measure of school's need including a base among per student and loadings for disadvantage.

For government schools the Australian Government will contribute 20% of the school's SRS.

In addition to Commonwealth funding, schools also receive funding from the state or territory government.

Source: The Department of Education and Training