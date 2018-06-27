Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A silver car can be seen driving impatiently behind an oversized truck before attempting to overtake it.
A silver car can be seen driving impatiently behind an oversized truck before attempting to overtake it. Contributed
News

SHOCKING FOOTAGE: Dashcam captures crash

cassandra glover
by
27th Jun 2018 2:34 PM | Updated: 2:45 PM

A VIDEO shared to the Road Trains Australia Facebook page has come as a warning for drivers sharing the road with wide-loads.

The footage appears to show a small car attempting to pass a large truck carrying tanks before crashing into the scrub.

 

Facebook users took to the post, reprimanding the driver of the car for what they called "reckless driving".

One Facebook user, John Mckinnon, commented "Just proves you don't have to have common sense to get your license these days."

Another user, Leonie Mackay, commented "Cannot believe what I just saw! No sympathy for this idiot."

The video has been shared more than 8000 times.

dashcam editors picks motoring traffic crash
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    GoFundMe campaign to help 'great bloke' after horror crash

    GoFundMe campaign to help 'great bloke' after horror crash

    News Tom is fighting for his life with his family and friends by his side

    Another business closes its doors in North Rockhampton

    premium_icon Another business closes its doors in North Rockhampton

    Breaking Stockland Rockhampton says goodbye to retail store

    Airbnb and fishing tourism get a boost in Rocky

    Airbnb and fishing tourism get a boost in Rocky

    News Fly in fishermen, Rocky wants your business

    Blast from past: Popular 1960s British band coming to Rocky

    Blast from past: Popular 1960s British band coming to Rocky

    Entertainment They had hits No Milk Today, Mrs Brown you've got a lovely daughter

    Local Partners