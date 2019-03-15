Menu
The snake after eating a possum in Alexandra Hills. Picture: Maddie Reynolds
Pets & Animals

Shocking images as snake eats possum

by Brayden Heslehurst
15th Mar 2019 2:58 PM
A PYTHON has been pictured swallowing a possum whole in Redlands last night sparking concerns from experts about pets being in danger.

Brisbane Snake Catchers posted the photos from Alexandra Hills and urged the public to keep their pets properly secured.

 

"A coastal carpet python was photographed consuming a possum in Alexandra Hills tonight. This photo is a great example why we are urging the public to keep your pets properly secured," the Brisbane Snake Catchers Facebook post said.

"This snake ate this possum in just under an hour, so animals such as guinea pigs, birds, cats and dogs under 5kgs wouldn't stand a chance if a hungry python crosses paths with them.

 

"Cat owners should be more weary of their cats whereabouts as their known to wonder the streets and could easily become dinner.

"Snakes eat anything with fur or feathers so its unfair to blame a snake when they don't know they've just eaten your beloved pet.

"So please keep this picture in mind if you own any animals listed above. Anything smaller than this possum would be an easy meal."

