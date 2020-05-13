Shocking images of packed trains

Health authorities in Adelaide will meet this afternoon about overcrowding on trains that has made social distancing impossible.

Our friends at The Adelaide Advertiser report that mechanical issues in recent days has seen services slashed, resulting in packed carriages.

Health and transport officials inspected Adelaide Metro trains this morning to see firsthand what's happening and will review the findings this afternoon.

Photo Corey Wolf.

It goes without saying, but South Australian Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas declared that it's not the the time "to have trains chock-a-block".

"What we've seen on both the Outer Harbor line and the Gawler line are very crowded trains at the exact time that we should be doing the opposite," Mr Malinauskas told the Advertiser.

"People still need to be observing social distancing (but) they also need to be able to get to work, which is why (Premier) Steven Marshall should really reverse his cuts to public transport, put on ice his program of privatisation, so we can actually see public transport operating in a fashion that is consistent with the health requirements."

A train full of people. Dan Foster/ @back_2basics

Transport Minister Stephan Knoll said the coronavirus crisis had slowed down maintenance progress on brown trains.

Locals have slammed the state of things, taking to social media to vent their frustrations.

In a Facebook comment, Kerin Matz said she had purchased face masks to wear during her commute.

"It's incredibly unsafe for all commuters. There are no staff monitoring the amount of passengers or ensuring social distancing is in place. It's impossible."