SHOCKING: Livingstone deputy mayor is stepping down

Leighton Smith
| 21st Jul 2017 4:00 AM
STEPPING DOWN: Livingstone Councillor Graham Scott has a number of reasons why he is unable to continue as deputy mayor.
STEPPING DOWN: Livingstone Councillor Graham Scott has a number of reasons why he is unable to continue as deputy mayor.

IN A bombshell move, Livingstone Shire councillor Graham Scott formally gave notice of his intention to step down from position as Deputy Mayor from August 1.

The news was delivered at this week's general meeting of Livingstone Shire Council.

Cr Scott, who has been deputy mayor for three-and-a-half years, said he planned to remain on council to contribute as much as he could but cited a number of reasons for his decision.

He cited at desire to focus more of time and energy on his engineering career and to create opportunities to develop broader leadership capacity within the elected membership.

"It's about the right time I think,” Cr Scott said.

"I still feel I'm very much a professional engineer with something to give in my professional field and I enjoy the local government as well.

"Obviously it's been a very high workload trying to do both.

"At some point I've got to consider what's best for me, what's best for the community and what's best for council.”

He said although his engineering background gave him an good understanding the mechinations of council, in his role wearing two hats, there was always a concern that he might inadvertently stumble into a situation of conflict of interest or "perceived” conflict of interest.

Cr Scott's move to step down was also a strategic one.

"My knowledge and my input will still be always available but we can also add some more skills to our councillors with this decision,” he said.

With a some of the councillors getting on in age and in the interests on continuity, Cr Scott said the time for right for young blood to take the reins of deputy mayor.

During a joint announcement to Livingstone councillors, Cr Scott and Mayor Bill Ludwig gave notice of the Cr Scott stepping down and foreshadowed they would be proposing Cr Nigel Hutton to fill the vacant position.

HEIR APPARENT: Councillor Nigel Hutton has been backed to take over the deputy mayor role.
HEIR APPARENT: Councillor Nigel Hutton has been backed to take over the deputy mayor role.

"You've got to wait two weeks before appointing a new deputy mayor,” Cr Scott said.

"We're intending to support a nomination for Nigel but that has to go to the table of the next council meeting.

"Anyone at the council can put their hand up, it has to be by vote at the table.”

Mayor Bill Ludwig said Cr Scott has very capably undertaken the role Deputy Mayor for almost four years and has made an outstanding contribution to the leadership team which this has been broadly recognised and applauded.

"As Mayor I would also like to personally acknowledge the substantive on-going support Cr Scott has given me,” Mayor Ludwig said.

"I must also commend his well-considered decision to create an opportunity to develop broader leadership capacity within the elected membership.

"There is great merit in providing this opportunity to broaden capacity in the council team and the timing for this transition is very appropriate.

"Our foreshadowed nomination of Cr Hutton, who is certainly an outstanding candidate to fill the position, will certainly achieve the outcome we are looking for noting this will need to be ratified at council table at the next council meeting in early August,” Mayor Ludwig said.

Although Cr Scott will be dedicated himself to his engineering career and assisting the community in local government over the next couple of years, he's left the door open for a potential tilt for Livingstone mayor role down the track.

"Before the next election I will clearly work out what to do and make sure everyone's aware of what I'm doing.”

Cr Hutton, who has been proposed to take on the role as Deputy Mayor, and the current roles he has on council:

  • Administration,
  • Finance,
  • Youth Development, and
  • The Arts
  • Chair, Audit Risk and Business Improvement Committee
  • Cabinet member and assistant to the Mayor
  • Joint Deputy Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group
  • Member of the Yeppoon Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Steering Committee and Project Control Group
  • Member of the Community Resilience and Local Disaster Centre Project Control Group
  • Emu Park Foreshore and Town Centre Revitalisation Steering Committee and Project Control Group
  • LSC Youth Advisory Group
  • RADF Committee member
  • Council's Digital Economy and Innovation Champion
  • Combined LSC / KBSC / Inverness community grants committee member
  • Council representative Capricorn Coast Community Advisory Committee
  • LSC Disaster Management - Corporate Support group and Community Development Taskforce
  • Council representative LSC Organisational Resilience Committee
  • Chair Australia Day Committee
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  bill ludwig capricorn coast graham scott livingstone shire council nigel hutton politics

