Shocking rape allegations made against Mackay man

Janessa Ekert
27th Mar 2019 6:00 AM
THE case against a Mackay man facing shocking allegations of rape and child abuse has been mentioned in court.

He is accused of four offences that allegedly occurred sometime between June and December 2017.

The 35-year-old man, who cannot be named under Queensland Law, is charged with rape, assault with intent to commit rape, indecent treatment of a child under 12 and burglary.

It is alleged all offences occurred within the same suburb in the Mackay region.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard the police brief of evidence had been delivered to the man's legal team.

Legal Aid solicitor Danny Yarrow asked for the matter to be adjourned so he could speak with his client, who is in custody, about the case.

It was adjourned until next month and the man will appear via video link.

