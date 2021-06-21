Shocking reason behind fatal stabbing

Maaka Hakiwai and Nathanial Hakiwai were attacked at a bus stop in 2019. Picture: Victoria Police

Maaka Hakiwai and Nathanial Hakiwai were attacked at a bus stop in 2019. Picture: Victoria Police

A killer who stabbed a teenage boy in the heart over a Philadelphia 76ers cap in a “grotesquely violent” attack has been told to “rot in hell”.

Maaka Hakiwai, 17, and his older brother Nathaniel, were waiting for a bus when they were attacked near their home at Kings Park in September 2019.

The 17-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in the chest by Joshua Horton, who was found guilty of manslaughter and not murder after a trial.

Horton, now 20, also stabbed Nathaniel repeatedly in the leg. The older brother survived the life threatening injuries.

Maaka Hakiwai, 17, was fatally stabbed in Kings Park on September 28, 2019.

“It was a brutal, grotesquely violent attack on two young boys – and they call that manslaughter,” the boys’ grandfather Alan Priester told the Supreme Court of Victoria on Monday.

He told the court his family would never accept the verdict.

“In our eyes it was a murder,” Mr Priester said.

The brothers were heading to the gym when two young men, Chol Kur, 19, and a 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, jumped out of a car.

They demanded Nathaniel’s Philadelphia 76ers baseball and attacked him when he refused.

Photos showing the scene Maaka Hakiwai was fatally stabbed. Picture: Victoria Police

As the brothers tried to fend off their attackers Horton got out of the car with a knife he hid in a bumbag.

Maaka was in a headlock when Horton, then 19, stabbed him in the chest, later turning the blade on Nathaniel.

During the pre-sentence hearing on Monday, the boy’s grandparents spoke about the grief of losing one grandson and the impact on his older brother.

“We are condemned to be haunted by this gruesome killing until our dying days,” Mr Priester said.

They asked for the videolinks of the accused to be taken down so they didn’t have to see them during their statements.

Joshua Horton was found guilty of manslaughter but not murder. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

The boys’ great aunt Verna Goulton told the court it was a “cowardly” act the boys never saw coming.

“You can rot in hell,” she told the man.

Grandmother Yvonne Stirling addressed Horton’s family and refused to say the killer’s name.

“I want your boy, whose name I do not care to mention to name, to know his 16-second frenzied attack took Maaka’s life and scarred Nathaniel’s life forever,” she said.

The woman sang in Maori after she finished reading her statement.

Horton was also found guilty of intentionally causing serious injury.

Kur and the other teenager pleaded guilty to robbery and are also facing the pre-sentence hearing.

The hearing in front of Justice Andrew Tinney continues.

Originally published as Shocking reason behind fatal stabbing