Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A retailer is under fire after a symbol on a face mask displayed in a shop window caused outrage online.
A retailer is under fire after a symbol on a face mask displayed in a shop window caused outrage online.
News

Shocking sight in shop window at major retail outlet

by Steve Zemek
3rd Mar 2021 6:38 PM

A face mask bearing swastikas and Nazi iconography has been quickly removed from a Sydney mall following a public backlash.

Pictures of the mannequins adorned with the offending face masks were published on the internet by a shopper at Westfield Miranda on Wednesday.

While the masks looked innocuous from a distance, the black and white masks were printed with the swastika and Nazi imperial eagle.

Swastika being sold at Westfield Miranda. Credit: Twitter, @doctormcdougall
Swastika being sold at Westfield Miranda. Credit: Twitter, @doctormcdougall

The masks had been removed by the time News Corp Australia visited the store on Wednesday afternoon.

An employee inside declined to comment and directed any questions to store management.

"As soon as the centre was made aware, the team spoke with the retailer who expressed it was a genuine mistake," a Westfield spokesman said.

"The mask was immediately removed from display and will not be available for sale.

Online, people expressed their shock and disgust at the masks and their use of a Nazi symbolism.

The offensive face mask. Credit: Twitter, @doctormcdougall
The offensive face mask. Credit: Twitter, @doctormcdougall

"Yep sounds like the shire," said one.

Another added: "How does this even happen."

"Can't even comprehend anyone thinking that appropriate," another commenter said.

Originally published as Shocking sight in Westfield shop window

nazi racism swastika

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Union to protest industrial relations bill in Rocky

        Premium Content Union to protest industrial relations bill in Rocky

        Politics The bill is currently before the Senate.

        Woorabinda Arts centre to elevate local artists

        Premium Content Woorabinda Arts centre to elevate local artists

        Art & Theatre The former Duaringa CWA Hall has been refurbished into an art gallery, shop, and...

        Calls for more action as grasshoppers ravage Central West

        Premium Content Calls for more action as grasshoppers ravage Central West

        Rural The Agriculture Department has set up a survey and working group to better...

        Cap Coast Writers Festival receives funding boost

        Premium Content Cap Coast Writers Festival receives funding boost

        Books The event will run from June 11 to 13 and is aimed at “anyone who dares to write...