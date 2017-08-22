SHOCKING VIDEO: Moment speeding boat narrowly misses Yeppoon kayaker

CLOSE ENCOUNTER: The moment a hooning speed boat propelled up into the mangroves of Ross Creek narrowly missing kayaker Adam Williams.

CENTRAL Queensland kayaker Adam Williams was very nearly up ship creek over the weekend after a close encounter with an erratic speed boat.

Adam was fishing peacefully in shallow waters at Yeppoon's Ross Creek when his day took a dramatic turn.

With his line in the water a white boat flew around a corner, narrowly missing Adam.

The driver of the boat failed to slow down and propelled the craft and its three occupants into the mangroves before coming to a stop on the bank of the creek.

Adam captured it all on camera and posted video footage on local Facebook groups.

He's received hundreds of shares and comments all expressing their shock. Here's a sample.

Local kayaker Adam Williams

In a post on Facebook, Adam said despite his anger he helped the men pull the boat back into the water.

He said the men apologised but were obviously very shocked by what had happened.

Adam said despite his good deed and stroke of luck, karma didn't grant him with any fish at the end of his eventful day.

SHOCK COMMENTS FROM FACEBOOK

Matt Hildebrandt- "Glad they didn't hit you. Its too shallow like you said for full noise. Kayakers are always in there. Taught them a lesson and lucky no one was injured or killed."

Jason Geddes- "Check Out these wombats!"

John McGrath- "Serves them right, but glad no one was injured. As a fellow kayaker I feel your fright!"

John Landauer- "Bloody hell mate, you were lucky. We seen those morons take off from the ramp then seen them being bloody idiots just west of the road bridge. Hope no one got hurt."

Trenten Lidster- "Such a lucky moment for you and i cant help but laugh about how long it took them to turn the motor off, boat will be there for a while."