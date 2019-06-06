Shooters from across Aus heading to Rocky event

SHOOTING: This weekend, Rockhampton Clay Target Club will hold its annual Two Day Carnival with shooters from various states coming to the Beef Capital to compete.

The event normally attracts anywhere between 130-140 shooters and similar numbers are expected for this weekend.

Watch: Check out clay shooting practise

Rockhampton Clay Target Club's Daniel Griffin said shooters will be travelling from as far north as Townsville, as far west as Longreach and down south from the Brisbane area.

There will also be shooters from Tasmania and possibly some from New South Wales, all keen to try out the Central Queensland competition.

Rockhampton Clay Target Club is hosting their annual 2-day Rockhampton shooting carnival. Benjamin Hoare. Allan Reinikka ROK310519aclaytar

"Shooters come from far and wide to participate in the event,” Griffin said.

"We shoot six events over the weekend.

"Shooters shoot 180 targets across the weekend and shoot for varying prizes across their grades and sections.”

Rockhampton Clay Target Club is hosting their annual 2-day Rockhampton shooting carnival. Jasmine Hamilton, Daniel Griffin and Benjamin Hoare. Allan Reinikka ROK310519aclaytar

There are a number grades available to accommodate novice, intermediate and more experienced shooters, as well as for different age groups.

"We have sections for ladies, juniors and veterans, as well as everyone's grading,” Griffin said.

Full camping facilities are also available and a full-powered site is offered for those travelling with caravans.

Meals are also available from Friday afternoon until Sunday night and there will be a full bar available for everyone to "have a drink and socialise”.

Those keen to try their hand at the sport can contact Rockhampton Clay Target Club via their Facebook page.

Rockhampton Clay Target Club is hosting their annual 2-day Rockhampton shooting carnival. Jasmine Hamilton. Allan Reinikka ROK310519aclaytar

"You'll probably get in contact with me and I'll let you know how best to get involved in this great sport we all participate in,” Griffin said.

Two Day Carnival

When: June 8-9. 8.30am starts.

What: Three events per day.

Where: Rockhampton Clay Target Club. End of Harman St, Wandal.

Shooting practise held June 7 2pm.

Camping facilities and meals available.