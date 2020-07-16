Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Rockhampton branch of the Sporting Shooters Association sought closure of an unconstructed road to the north of its property on Tookers Rd at Cawarral.
The Rockhampton branch of the Sporting Shooters Association sought closure of an unconstructed road to the north of its property on Tookers Rd at Cawarral.
News

Shooters group pushes for permanent road closure

Darryn Nufer, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SEPARATE bids for permanent road closures at Yeppoon and Cawarral have been denied by the council.

The first came from a Yeppoon Crescent property owner who sought closure of a road (pathway) to the north of their land.

Livingstone Shire Council resolved not to support such a closure as the road in question provided access to the western side of Fig Tree Creek in the neighbouring reserve.

The second request came from the Rockhampton branch of the Sporting Shooters Association of Australia which sought closure of an unconstructed road to the north of its property on Tookers Rd at Cawarral.

The Association said if approved, a permanent road closure would increase the club’s area of “safety buffer zone”.

In not supporting a permanent road closure, the council determined this land could be required at some time in the future to expand walking and cycling infrastructure, adjacent and connecting to, the Rail Trail.

livingstone shire council meeting rockhampton branch sporting shooters association of australia
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How many jobs Rocky lost due to the coronavirus pandemic

        premium_icon How many jobs Rocky lost due to the coronavirus pandemic

        News A council report reveals the economic fallout and the key projects needed to help the region recover

        Sex offender AWOL from hospital to buy smokes and coke

        premium_icon Sex offender AWOL from hospital to buy smokes and coke

        Crime Sex offender walked to a service station for cigarettes

        WARNING: CQ town highest risk area for severe house fires

        premium_icon WARNING: CQ town highest risk area for severe house fires

        News QFES has warned residents in an effort to reduce the number of incidents.