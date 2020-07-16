Shooters group pushes for permanent road closure

The Rockhampton branch of the Sporting Shooters Association sought closure of an unconstructed road to the north of its property on Tookers Rd at Cawarral.

The Rockhampton branch of the Sporting Shooters Association sought closure of an unconstructed road to the north of its property on Tookers Rd at Cawarral.

SEPARATE bids for permanent road closures at Yeppoon and Cawarral have been denied by the council.

The first came from a Yeppoon Crescent property owner who sought closure of a road (pathway) to the north of their land.

Livingstone Shire Council resolved not to support such a closure as the road in question provided access to the western side of Fig Tree Creek in the neighbouring reserve.

The second request came from the Rockhampton branch of the Sporting Shooters Association of Australia which sought closure of an unconstructed road to the north of its property on Tookers Rd at Cawarral.

The Association said if approved, a permanent road closure would increase the club’s area of “safety buffer zone”.

In not supporting a permanent road closure, the council determined this land could be required at some time in the future to expand walking and cycling infrastructure, adjacent and connecting to, the Rail Trail.