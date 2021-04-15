‘You’ll run out of ammo before I do’

The paranoid gunman who shot Brett Forte held officers at bay for more than 20 hours and did not initially know the policeman had died, an inquest has heard.

Paranoid gunman Ricky Maddison was surprised when he was told he had killed police officer Brett Forte, as negotiators tried at least 85 times to make him surrender and come out from his stronghold.

Sen Const Forte, a father-of-three, was shot and killed on May 29, 2017, during a low-speed pursuit near Toowoomba by Maddison, who had been evading police for weeks.

Maddison was later shot following a 20-hour siege with Special Emergency Response Team officers.

During the siege Maddison shot at police repeatedly, including the Polair police helicopter, the inquest into their deaths has heard today.

He was in a stronghold was a tin shed with a main living area, kitchen, two small bedrooms and had a shower and toilet "camping arrangement" at the back. It had a verandah on the front.

Negotiators were then able to get a mobile phone to Maddison via a robot.

Detective Senior Sergeant Anthony Buxton today said that during a conversation with a negotiator during the siege Maddison's reaction was "one of surprise" when he heard that he had killed Sen Const Forte.

"He said something like 'first things first, how's that young officer from this afternoon?' Sen Sgt Buxton said.

"And the negotiator responded 'it's not good, he passed away',"

"And there was a long pause," Sen Sgt Buxton said, adding Maddison paused for 10 to 12 seconds.

"He (Maddison) asked 'What was his name?'"

"The negotiator told him Brett Forte.

"He said 'Brett?'"

Sen Sgt Buxton said the negotiator responded: "Brett Forte"

He said Maddison asked: "Where was he from? Did he have anything to do with my case?"

"And the negotiator said no," Sen Sgt Buxton said.

"At that point he said 'I'm very sorry for the family.'"

Snr Sgt Buxton said Maddison raised the officer's death a couple of times but said he didn't appear to make the connection to Mr Forte to who he had briefly spoken to on the phone on the day he shot him.

During negotiations Maddison told police he had "lots of food" and told them "you're going to run out of ammunition before I do".

