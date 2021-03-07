Menu
A Bowen man was taken to hopsital with a gunshot wound to his leg following a shooting overnight.
Crime

SHOOTING: Bowen man wounded after gun fired into home

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
7th Mar 2021 9:30 AM
A Bowen man was shot overnight after an unknown offender fired a gun into a home.

However the victim is refusing to talk to police.

Multiple triple-0 calls were made after a gunshot was heard just after midnight on Sunday.

A man in his 50s was taken to Bowen Hospital in a stable condition with a bullet wound to his leg.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the man had been inside the home when he was injured by small calibre rounds at 12.04am.

He confirmed the shooter had been standing outside and fired into the home.

The man, who was hit, will not speak to police about the incident.

It is unknown how many times he was shot.

"It's not the wild west, we can't have people running around firing shots," the QPS spokesman said.

Investigations are continuing.

