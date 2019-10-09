Menu
A man has been shot by police.
A man has been shot by police.
BREAKING: Police shooting confirmed in Bowen

Jordan Gilliland
Georgia Simpson
by and
9th Oct 2019 3:42 PM
WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR:

  • Police have shot a 36-year-old man at Bowen Police Station
  • He was taken to Bowen Hospital in a serious condition at 2.55pm
  • He is now being flown to Townsville Hospital
  • The Courier Mail has reported the man was allegedly armed with a knife. 

UPDATE 4.50PM: A MAN who was shot by police officers at Bowen Police Station this afternoon is being airlifted to hospital. 

The 36-year-old man was taken to Bowen Hospital in a serious condition about 2.55pm, following the shooting.

Police confirmed the 36-year-old had been shot about 2.30pm, but no police were injured.

Paramedics transported the man initially to Bowen Hospital, but he is now being airlifted to Townsville Hospital in a serious condition. 

EARLIER: A MAN has been shot by police officers at the Bowen Police Station this afternoon.

Queensland Police confirmed the man was shot about 2.30pm and that no police were injured.

Queensland Ambulance transported the man who had been shot to Bowen Hospital about 2.55pm.

An ambulance spokesperson said an aeromedical helicopter had been drafted to take the man to a nearby primary hospital - either Mackay or Townsville if it was needed.

A witness said he saw two police cars 'flying' through the Bowen Home Timber and Hardware parking lot about 2.30pm.

Bowen Home Timber and Hardware is located on Williams St is directly behind the Bowen Police Station.

The witness said about five minutes after he saw the police cars tearing through the parking lot, an ambulance arrived at the scene. 

INITIAL: A man has been shot in Bowen.

Queensland Police Media have confirmed police shot a man at Bowen Police station on Powell St about 2.30pm on Wednesday afternoon.

No  police have been injured.

Queensland Ambulance Services have taken the man to Bowen Hospital. 

More to come.

Whitsunday Times

