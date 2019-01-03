Shop for treasures and show your support to RSPCA

ROCKHAMPTON second hand shoppers can now hunt for hidden treasures while supporting their fur friends.

RSPCA Rockhampton Op Shop and Adoption Centre manager Paul Hagen said the store, located on Yaamba Rd, transitioned to incorporate the op shop and reopened December 16.

He described the store as "unique” and "one of its kind outside of Southeast Queensland”.

"This is the first time ever there has been an RSPCA op shop in Rockhampton,” he said.

"Even up north, there is nothing like us at the moment.

"We have an op-shop for the second hand (item) lovers, as well as cat and dog adoptions and merchandise.

"100 per cent of our profits goes back to the animals.

"Every single bit helps.”

RSPCA'sOp Shop and Adoption Centre on Yaamba Road. Jann Houley

With clothes, old vinyls and furniture constantly being picked up by bargain hunters, Mr Hagen said the store has everything you could ever need.

"If you don't have a lot to spend but love clothes shopping, or second hand stuff you can find it at the op shop,” he said.

"If you are looking to adopt, or if you need food or flea treatment you can buy also find that in store.

"It doesn't matter how much you are able to spend if you want to help out the RSPCA.”

Mr Hagen said the decision to have the Adoption Centre incorporate an Op Shop was to give people the chance to help the RSPCA through other means.

"Not everybody may be in a position to adopt or in need of any animal merchandise,” he said.

"Customers can now come and op shop. It all links back to helping the animals.

"It opens up more of an adventure for customers.”

Mr Hagen said he has got nothing but positive feedback from customers about the transition.

"A lot of people absolutely love it,” he said.

"The feedback we have been receiving is awesome, customers are saying they would love to see more of this sort of stuff.

"We are an op shop with a difference.

"Come and get your cat cuddles, pat the dog, chill out and look at the clothing, books, DVDs, CDs, you name it. But the main thing is you would be helping our animals that are in need.”