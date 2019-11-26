Shop gives away school uniforms for free

A TOWNSVILLE clothing business is up to $4000 out of pocket with the owner claiming a state school ordered it stopped making its uniform.

Georgio Clothing owner Richard Pengelly said he was yesterday ordered to stop making the William Ross State High School uniform by a member of the school's Parents and Citizens Association.

"When you put the school's logo on it, the Queensland Government take on the trademark," he said.

"You make and sell uniforms under licence.

"They're entitled to (stop the making of uniforms). I'm not disputing that."

Mr Pengelly said it was not the first time this had happened.

"It's happened before with three or four other schools have done this in the past," he said.

Mr Pengelly said in the past he has thrown out the uniforms.

This time round he opted to give the uniforms, valued at between $3500 to $4000, away to parents for free.

A post on the business Facebook page said: "We have been instructed by the principal and the P&C Association to cease selling this school's uniform under threat of legal action as they wish to make the school's uniform shop the sole supplier of William Ross school uniforms."

"Since we have been given no period of grace within which to sell our stocks, we have decided that rather than throw the uniform away we shall instead give it away."

Mr Pengelly said stock had been flying out the door. Limited stock was available this afternoon.

"Within five minutes (of the Facebook post going up), we had people at the shop," he said.

Mr Pengelly said he was of the understanding the school ordered other businesses to stop making the uniform.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Education said Georgio Clothing was not on the Standing Offer Arrangement as an authorised uniform supplier.

"The Department of Education has a Standing Offer Arrangement (SOA) for school uniforms and representative sports uniforms and accessories. There are currently 39 suppliers on the SOA with a mix of small, medium and large business throughout Queensland," she said.

"Generally, the State of Queensland is the owner of copyright in schools' logos and therefore can use them and give permission to others to reproduce or publish."

The spokeswoman said Georgio Clothing did not have a licence to reproduce the William Ross State High School logo.

"The school had been communicating with the store on this issue for several months," she said.

"There are three other companies in Townsville which have a school uniform agreement with the P&C - Tropic T-Shirts, The School Locker and Lowes."