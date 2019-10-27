Shop handmade and local this Christmas

Sue Norris of vintage candles business Revamped Treasures is encouraging everyone to shop local and buy handmade this Christmas.

SOME people might say it’s too early for the C word but for Yeppoon woman Sue Norris it’s already on her mind and she is on a mission to buy handmade or local for all of her gifts this festival season.

Sue, who is the maker behind handmade candles business, Revamped Treasures, is hoping she can get others on board.

She says it’s important to support small businesses and keep the local economy going.

“My Christmas shopping will be the local Yeppoon strip and the little shops in Rocky,” she said.

“You can’t compete with the shopping centres but I think people are becoming more aware of being green and that is part of being handmade, recycling and reusing.

“You still have to buy from the shopping centres, you can’ get away from it.

“Lots of people like to (buy local) but you just get caught up in life and you end up going to the shopping centre.”

She has already starting compiling her haul of gifts from locally made pottery, handmade earrings and some goods from shops in East St.

Sue started making candles eight years ago as a creative outlet but she has always been drawn to something that is “a bit unusual and different”.

“I just thought what can I reuse and up cycle and that’s when I got into vintage candles,” she said.

Sue pours candles into old punchbowls, vases, sweet bowls, bread and butter containers she picks up at the op shops and garage sales.

It also means customers can keep their jars after and use them for something else, or get them refilled.

“I tell people it’s candles with a conscience,” she said.

A regular stallholder at the markets in the region, Sue said part of her passion to buy handmade is because she knows as a maker how humbling it is to have a customer want to buy your product.

“There’s so many great businesses, everyone is struggling,: she said.

“It doesn’t have to be much, it can be $20 or $50 here.

“There so many people that it’s their income, their livelihood.

“If we help a little bit we can keep them going.

“There is so many markets around Rocky, I think if everyone does it its good for the economy.”