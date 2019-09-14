Shop like a pro: First time shoppers’ guide to Aldi

WHEN you first step inside an Aldi you will notice a few differences to other supermarkets.

As construction progresses on the new Rockhampton store on Gladstone Rd, here is a guide on how to shop at the store. Aldi Rockhampton is set to open on October 2.

1. Bring a gold coin.

AldI’s coin deposit trolley system helps prevent dumped trolleys and keeps prices low. On your first trip, be sure to bring along a $1 or $2 coin, which you can retrieve at the end of your shop. You can also buy a reusable $0.99 trolley token and attach to your key ring, meaning you’ll never be caught without a trolley if you’re out of gold coins.

2. Bring your bags or buy them in store.

You won’t find a single-use shopping bag in any Aldi store. Even before the ban, Aldi has never offered them. Bring your own shopping bags, or alternatively purchase a reusable bag in store.

3. Get to know the Aldi brands

Aldi sells 1450 everyday products, compared to other supermarkets which sell more than 20,000. What that means is that you’re not overwhelmed by choice. More than 90 per cent of Aldi’s products are ‘exclusive brands’, which are mostly sourced from Australia.

4. Go natural with no artificial colours storewide

Aldi is proud to be the only supermarket in Australia to be completely free of artificial colours. Across the entire range of branded and exclusively branded food items (except pet food). Aldi has worked with suppliers over the years to eliminate the nasty additives which have been proven to cause hyperactivity in children.

5. Find out about Special Buys in advance

Step into the centre aisle at ALDI and you’ll discover a wide range of items, including everything from furniture and homewares to gardening equipment and ski attire. Aldi’s iconic Special Buys go on sale every Wednesday and Saturday and are themed to fit the kinds of things customers are most likely to be interested in at that time of year. To make sure you know what’s coming up next, check out the latest Aldi catalogue or sign up to ALDI’s Special Buys newsletters. If you’ve got your heart set on something coming up, be sure to get to the store as early as possible on the day, as Special Buys are limited and only available while stocks last.

6. Checkout with ease

You may notice that ALDI’s check-outs are extra long. At a standard size of 3.98m, the conveyor belts are much longer than the industry standard of between 2- 2.5m. They are designed that way so you can unload your entire shop in one go. Once you are done, move your trolley to the other side of the register so you’re ready to load your groceries back in. If you’re looking for self service registers, you won’t find these at Aldi, as customers say they prefer face-to-face interactions.