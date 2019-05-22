Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Craig David Stern pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court to one act of bestiality.
Craig David Stern pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court to one act of bestiality.
Pets & Animals

Shop manager with sick bestiality obsession had sex with dog

Sherele Moody
by
22nd May 2019 11:05 AM | Updated: 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LINCRAFT store manager filmed himself having sex with his family's 10-year-old dog and sent the footage to his partner.

Craig David Stern on Wednesday pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court to one act of bestiality.

He forced his family's dog - an older bull mastiff named Chilly George - to penetrate him on Christmas Eve, 2016.

The 26-year-old filmed the abuse and sent the footage to his girlfriend who gave the material to the police after they broke up almost a year later.

Police raided Stern's home, finding 700 films of bestiality on the then Brisbane resident's computer hard drive.

After Stern was charged the former Kmart worker moved to Armidale where he now lives with his female partner.

His social media account lists him as a manager with Lincraft.

Judge William Everson said Stern had a "fetish" for sex with animals, but he would not send him to jail.

He noted Stern had lost friends due to his offending and that he was likely to lose his job.

Judge Everson placed Stern on three-year probation order.

"The extent to which you are expressing yourself sexually through an inappropriate fetish in my view warrants a lengthy probation order to address the underlying causes of your offending," Judge Everson said.

Stern must attend counselling and other behaviour change and psychiatric programs and return to live in Queensland. - NewsRegional

animals bestiality court craig david stern crime
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Palaszczuk says 'enough is enough'

    premium_icon UPDATE: Palaszczuk says 'enough is enough'

    Breaking UPDATE: Premier 'fed up' with Adani process, apologises for Labor 'let down'

    • 22nd May 2019 10:57 AM
    • 1 John51
    Labor MPs, it's time to stand up and fight for the regions

    premium_icon Labor MPs, it's time to stand up and fight for the regions

    Politics We're united and sick of being ignored by a Brisbane-centric g'ment.

    Unity in the regions shows refusal to be silenced on demands

    premium_icon Unity in the regions shows refusal to be silenced on demands

    Politics 'It is time, once and for all, to stop taking us for granted.'

    Keppel MP says reshuffle of Queensland cabinet necessary

    premium_icon Keppel MP says reshuffle of Queensland cabinet necessary

    Politics Ministers who understand complexities of regional Queensland needed