Shoplifter banned from Emu Park store

A $20 SHOPLIFTING mistake ended up costing Susie Connolly a lot more.

The 53-year-old pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court on August 20 to her offending.

The court heard Connolly put goods into a basket at Drakes Emu Park on June 4 and left the store without paying.

She was a regular shopper there and she was identified on CCTV security camera footage.

As a result of this incident, Connolly had been banned from the supermarket despite having returned the goods she had taken after police got involved, the court heard.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale noted that Connolly had no dishonesty offences prior to her offending and fined her $150.

No conviction was recorded.

