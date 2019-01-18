Shoplifters targeted by police as CCTV images released
POLICE are asking for public assistance to find three people, believed to have been involved in shop stealing in December.
They released these photos of the wanted men online with descriptions of the alleged offences.
The following two men were suspected of stealing items from a shop in Aquatic Place, Rockhampton on Saturday December 22 2018 at approximately 11am. The reference numbers is QP1802407897.
This man is suspected of stealing goods on Monday, December 24, 2018 at approximately 12pm in Aquatic Place, Rockhampton. Reference number: QP1802413830
If you know anything about these crimes, call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number, 24hrs a day.