Shoplifters targeted by police as CCTV images released

POLICE are asking for public assistance to find three people, believed to have been involved in shop stealing in December.

They released these photos of the wanted men online with descriptions of the alleged offences.

The following two men were suspected of stealing items from a shop in Aquatic Place, Rockhampton on Saturday December 22 2018 at approximately 11am. The reference numbers is QP1802407897.

Police believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on Saturday December 22 2018 at approximately 11am.

This man is suspected of stealing goods on Monday, December 24, 2018 at approximately 12pm in Aquatic Place, Rockhampton. Reference number: QP1802413830

Police believe the persons pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent shop steal which occurred on Monday, December 24, 2018 at approximately 12pm.

If you know anything about these crimes, call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number, 24hrs a day.