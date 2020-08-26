Shoplifting spree lands breast cancer patient in court

A BREAST cancer patient who was struggling with her diagnosis has pleaded guilty to a shoplifting spree at a major Rockhampton shopping centre.

Bronwyn Leah Dimech fronted Rockhampton Magistrates Court last Wednesday (August 19) charged with three offences related to stealing.

Police Prosecutor Jessica King said officers were first called to Woolworths at Stockland Shopping Centre on May 3 following reports of a suspected shoplifter.

Woolworths staff reportedly confronted the defendant as she attempted to leave the store.

Team members then asked to check the 58 year old’s belongings, Ms King said.

Upon inspection of her belongings, a number of alleged stolen groceries estimated to be worth $152.54 were recovered.

Dimech, however, reportedly denied any knowledge of the goods found to be in her possession.

READ MORE: Alleged DV offender banned from returning to Rocky

READ MORE: Forensic test results delay Gilliland case

READ MORE: Man allegedly strangles woman, prompts police chase

A further eight DVDs alleged to have been stolen from another store were also recovered.

Ms King said the defendant – who had a history of shopping offences – had been unable to provide proof of purchase for both the DVDs and groceries.

CCTV footage reportedly showed the woman picking up the goods before placing them inside a bag.

Dimech also failed to surrender into a custody on the prearranged date of August 21 at Rockhampton Police Station.

The defendant’s lawyer argued the woman had been stressed about her battle with breast cancer during the time of offending.

She was also undergoing treatment for the illness during the time of offence.

A conviction was recorded and she was fined $300.