A Urunga shopper won $50,000 this week.
Offbeat

Customer wins $50k while shopping in Urunga

7th Nov 2018 1:45 PM
THE routine grocery shopper, turned into a day to remember for one Urunga shopper, who has bagged $50,000 from a scratchie.

The startled shopper purchased the winning ticket, a $4 Aztec Adventure Instant Scratch-Its ticket, at Urunga Newsagency, in Bonville St.

"I bought it myself while I was out at the shops," the winner shared while speaking to a NSW Lotteries official to claim their prize.　

"I brought it home and scratched it right away. I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I had to check it three times to make sure.　

"This is the first time I've ever won anything like this.　

"I've had a few Moscatos to celebrate."　

The Urunga resident shaid they knew exactly how they would use their Instant Scratch-Its windfall, with some much-needed home renovations now able to be fast tracked.　

Urunga Newsagency owner Gary Howe said it was great to see another Instant Scratch-Its top prize land in his outlet.　

"We've had this outlet for about three years and we've had a few big Instant Scratch-Its wins during that time," he said.　

"It's always good when one of our customers wins. We wish our latest winner all the very best with their prize."　

Coffs Coast Advocate

