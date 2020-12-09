Shoppers chase masturbator from Rocky store
A man allegedly seen masturbating inside a Rockhampton hardware store was chased out by two male shoppers on Wednesday afternoon.
The trio was then seen fighting near a main thoroughfare into the city.
A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were called to a report of a street fight near the River Rose Drv business, North Rockhampton, about 1.10pm.
The QPS spokeswoman said prior to the fight, a window was smashed at the store.
She said all three men had left the scene prior to police arriving.
She said police would look to view in-store CCTV footage, but as of 3.30pm no complaints in relation to the incident had yet been lodged.