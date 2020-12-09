Menu
Police were called to a street fight involving three men in North Rockhampton on Wednesday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
Shoppers chase masturbator from Rocky store

Darryn Nufer
9th Dec 2020 4:12 PM
A man allegedly seen masturbating inside a Rockhampton hardware store was chased out by two male shoppers on Wednesday afternoon.

The trio was then seen fighting near a main thoroughfare into the city.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were called to a report of a street fight near the River Rose Drv business, North Rockhampton, about 1.10pm.

The QPS spokeswoman said prior to the fight, a window was smashed at the store.

She said all three men had left the scene prior to police arriving.

She said police would look to view in-store CCTV footage, but as of 3.30pm no complaints in relation to the incident had yet been lodged.

