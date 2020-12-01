Shoppers keen to help homegrown businesses

MORE THAN 30 businesses across Mount Morgan have well and truly have embraced the season of giving – at least to local industries.

Mount Morgan Promotion and Development Inc – the brainchild of the Buy Local promotion – said keen businessowners had signed up in droves to undertake the annual campaign.

MMPAD president John Steinberger revealed his delight at the campaign’s popularity, adding it further cemented the community’s commitment to an economic rebuild post-COVID-19.

“There is little doubt that 2020 has been a tough year for many and it’s pleasing to see the local business get behind this promotion,” he said.

The added bonus, he said, was Rockhampton Regional Council’s decision to once again jump on board in support of the promotion – contributing to the prize pool.

Cory Furber from Swarv Menswear shows us what's trending this Christmas shopping season

In another promotion, it was also announced last week that residents who changed to paperless bills for rates and water would go into the draw for a $500 Christmas prize.

“While it’s obvious the winners of the prizes will benefit from this promotion, we hope the businesses will have an increased turnover throughout this promotion – that’s the real focus.”

Mr Steinberger said funding would also be converted into local shopping vouchers to provide participating businesses a second chance to gain more sales.

However, this is only until 28 February when all vouchers must be redeemed.

READ MORE: BUY LOCAL: How Peter would spend $500 this Christmas

READ MORE: BUY LOCAL: How Isabelle would spend $500 for Christmas

READ MORE: BUY LOCAL: How Cory would spend $500 for Christmas

“With Christmas just around the corner, there is plenty of opportunity for not only Mount Morgan residents, but anyone who shops in Mount Morgan to receive some serious voucher prizes.”

Shoppers can enter by spending $20 or more in a single shop at any of the participating businesses by writing their name and number on the back of the docket.

First prize is $600, second prize is $400, and third prize will take home $200.

Would-be participants have until close of business Wednesday, 16 December to enter.