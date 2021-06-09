Shoppers rave about ‘luxe’ $30 Kmart dress

It's officially winter, which means any outfit you're going to wear better come with the added bonus of being warm.

A $30 dress from Kmart has caught on for just this reason, plus the fact that it looks like a "dream" on a range of different sizes.

Sydney blogger Dani, who shares her love of affordable fashion on her Instagram account @luxeandlemonade, shared a series of photos of her wearing Kmart's long sleeve oversized midi dress last week.

"Ultimate comfort in this @kmartaus knit dress," Dani said of the outfit, which she paired with black combat boots and a bold red lip.

@luxeandlemonade’s Dani raved about the affordable Kmart dress. Picture: Instagram/@luxeandlemonade

Dani's followers praised the outfit, saying it looked "gorgeous" and was the "best dress".

"It look so luxe," one person commented. "Love this colour."

"I freakin' need this. I NEED THIS," another wrote.

Instagram account @the30style also shared photos of her wearing the dress which she said was a "dream".

"Like a warm hug, so I can forget about how cold my toes are!" she captioned her post.

Blogger @the30style said the dress was like a ‘dream’. Picture: Instagram/@the30style

The dress also got glowing reviews in the Kmart Hacks & Decor Facebook group, where shoppers said they were "obsessed" with it.

But shoppers recommended going a size down for the perfect fit.

"I love this dress is so comfy. I'm a 12/14 depending on fit as I like my clothes roomy. Got a 12 it's it perfect. I don't bother wearing a belt either - less restriction the better," one person wrote.

"It's so nice and I'm a size 14 with a mum tum," another commented.

Kmart’s teddy shackets have also been popular this winter. Picture: Instagram/l@luxeandlemonade, @thisisgenevieve_

$35 Kmart version of $459 David Jones 'teddy shacket'

The knit dress isn't the only must-have item from Kmart with the discount department store's teddy "shacket", a fleecy hybrid of a shirt and jacket, a firm winter favourite.

While retailers like David Jones are selling teddy shackets for as much as $459, Kmart's version, which comes in a nude peanut shade, costs just $35.

@luxeandlemonade told her followers she had "made a beeline" for the outwear while blooger @thisisgenevieve_ is also is a fan of the look.

Originally published as Shoppers rave about 'luxe' $30 Kmart dress